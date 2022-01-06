Perry Reid Properties and Theatre District LLC have partnered with Golden Ticket Cinemas Inc. to renovate and rehabilitate the former Imperial Theater’s three movie screens into what the developers said would be a premier luxury movie theater.
Theatre District developers announced the partnership with Golden Ticket Cinemas on Thursday afternoon.
When members of the Hastings City Council meet 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at 220 N. Hastings Ave., they will act on a modification of the redevelopment plan for the Theatre District to allow for the renovation of the theater.
The Imperial Theatre, just west of the old mall site off West 12th Street, has been closed since February 2017.
The project will use tax-increment financing to completely renovate the interior and exterior.
It will take about six months to do the interior and exterior work, which could occur concurrently.
Tom Huston, an attorney for Perry Reid Properties of Lincoln and its affiliate Theatre District LLC, said at the Dec. 21, 2021, Hastings Planning Commission meeting that the plan is to open the theater by Oct. 1.
Total anticipated project costs are about $1.25 million for construction and installation, along with related ancillary improvements.
The cost of TIF-eligible public improvements — acquisition, site preparation, parking lot and façade enhancements — are estimated to be $350,000.
The redevelopment project area currently has an estimated valuation of $16,917. The proposed redevelopment will create an additional valuation of $1.23 million.
Travis Broderson with TRB Architecture of Omaha is the project architect.
All auditoriums will feature luxury electric reclining seats and upgraded Dolby 7.1 sound and the latest in digital projection. The lobby, restrooms and common areas will be modernized and remodeled.
Food and beverage options will be enhanced. In addition to popular movie favorites such as popcorn, candy, nachos and soda, the upgraded menu will feature a full selection of hot foods and expanded beverages.
The exterior façade will be replaced and updated. The parking lot will be refreshed with surfacing and new landscaping.
Golden Ticket Cinemas is a premier movie theater operator based in North Carolina with locations in nine states, including Nebraska, with luxury recliner locations in Scottsbluff, Kearney and North Platte.
