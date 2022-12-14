Opponents of the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District hope to voice objections to the plan Friday at the Nebraska Power Review Board meeting in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Power Review Board is scheduled to consider approval of the CNPPID’s Petition for Charter Amendment 6, which would merge DPPD into the CNPPID and rename the district as the Platte River Public Power & Irrigation District. Both districts’ boards of directors voted to approve the merger on Oct. 24, but Power Review Board ratification is necessary.

