LINCOLN — A group of irrigators challenging a proposal to fold the Dawson Public Power District into the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District has the green light to argue against the move in front of the Nebraska Power Review Board.

Following a formal evidentiary hearing Friday in Lincoln, the Power Review Board ruled that Citizens Opposed to the Merger, a recently established nonprofit group, has standing to argue against the proposal on its merits along with individuals Greg and Linda Heiden and Richard and Susan Waller, all owners of irrigated farm ground in Phelps County.

0
0
0
0
0