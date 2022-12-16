LINCOLN — A group of irrigators challenging a proposal to fold the Dawson Public Power District into the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District has the green light to argue against the move in front of the Nebraska Power Review Board.
Following a formal evidentiary hearing Friday in Lincoln, the Power Review Board ruled that Citizens Opposed to the Merger, a recently established nonprofit group, has standing to argue against the proposal on its merits along with individuals Greg and Linda Heiden and Richard and Susan Waller, all owners of irrigated farm ground in Phelps County.
Friday’s hearing at the Nebraska State Office Building, focused only on whether the merger opponents have standing, lasted nearly three hours.
All five members of the Power Review Board participated, hearing presentations from attorneys for both sides and then engaging in a lengthy question-and-answer session. Two of the directors participated via teleconference.
Afterward, the board members deliberated the matter before returning a verdict in favor of the opponents.
The board’s ruling was announced by Timothy Texel, the board’s executive director and general counsel and Friday’s hearing officer.
A formal, written ruling laying out the board’s legal rationale will be issued at a later date, Texel said.
Following Friday’s ruling, a public hearing on the merits of the matter now is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023 — again in Lincoln.
The boards of CNPPID and Dawson Public Power District both voted in favor of the merger at a joint meeting in Elwood on Oct. 24.
Discussion of a possible merger reportedly had been under way for two years and included a consultant study, but many Central constituents were not actively engaged with the issue until important details became available recently.
The Dawson board’s vote on Oct. 24 was to dissolve its district, which is headquartered in Lexington, and fold it into the Central district.
Central is known for generating hydroelectricity, which it sells at wholesale to the Nebraska Public Power District and other electric utilities; owning and operating Lake McConaughy northwest of Ogalalla; and serving surface irrigation water to farms in Kearney, Phelps, Gosper, Dawson, Lincoln and Keith counties.
The Dawson district distributes retail electricity to customers throughout Dawson and Buffalo counties, about two-thirds of Gosper County, one-third of Lincoln County, and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier counties.
Central is headquartered in Holdrege. As part of the deal with the Dawson district, CNPPID would be renamed the Platte River Public Power & Irrigation District and move its offices to Lexington.
Although both the Central and Dawson boards already have approved the districts’ merger, the arrangement must be ratified by the Power Review Board before it can take effect. Purpose of the review is to examine whether the proposal would serve the public interest.
Merger-related action items coming before the board include a petition by Central to amend its charter reflecting the proposed consolidation, as well as a petition by Dawson for permission to dissolve itself. Both those items were listed for a hearing and action at Friday’s meeting, but that timetable was thrown off by the protest filed on Dec. 5.
Both the Central and Dawson districts are public entities and have publicly elected boards of directors. Combined, they have 23 board members.
While the plan to merge the two districts calls for all directors of both entities to initially serve on the board of the Platte River Public Power & Irrigation District, over time the board would be reduced to 14 members, with just six from the “Tri-County” area — Kearney, Phelps and Gosper counties — where the vast majority of Central’s surface irrigators farm.
Attorney Michael Degan of the Omaha law firm Kutak Rock, who is representing the protesters, spoke for his clients at Friday’s hearing, saying they are concerned the proposed merger would detract from the district’s reliability as an irrigation water provider.
“That concern is not unfounded by any means,” he said.
Citizens Opposed to the Merger currently has 60 members, 59 of whom are Central irrigation customers and 53 of whom reside in Central’s chartered service territory, Degan said.
In a separate but related matter, Citizens Opposed to the Merger also has filed a lawsuit in Phelps County District Court alleging the Central board violated Nebraska’s Open Meetings Act with regard to the consolidation issue. That lawsuit was filed Dec. 2 by attorney Blake Johnson of the Bruning Law Group in Lincoln.
The Central and Dawson districts were represented Friday by attorneys David Jarecke and Ellen Kreifels of the Lincoln firm Blankenau Wilmoth Jarecke LLP, and by Kurth Brashear of the Lincoln firm Rembolt Ludtke LLP.
Jarecke argued that while the Central stakeholders had a right to come before the Power Review Board and assert their standing to protest the proposed merger, standing should not be granted because they didn’t establish any unique way they would be injured if the merger came to fruition.
Jarecke said the constituents should have made their views known to the Central board before the vote on Oct. 24, while the proposal was being discussed in a policy forum.
Now, he said, even if they raise some good points they should not receive standing before the Power Review Board because in most cases they are just typical district constituents and/or water customers, just like ordinary residents and ratepayers of a power district.
“If we adopt protestants’ interpretation (of the law), every single customer of Dawson who has an ordinary electric bill could stand here and say ‘I’m afraid my electric bill’s going to go up,’ ” Jarecke said. “I don’t think that’s a door the board wants to open.”
Degan had a different view of the matter based on Section 70-663 of Nebraska Revised Statutes, which addresses petitions for charter amendments.
Amending Central’s charter as proposed would be an extraordinary change, Degan said, and the statute gives his clients standing to raise questions and objections by virtue of their living in the Central district, electing the Central board at the ballot box, and irrigating with Central water.
“My question to the board would be: ‘If my clients don’t have standing, then who does?’, ” Degan said.
