p11-15-22CTCracino4.jpg
Tim O’Keeffe speaks in opposition of the proposed racino Nov. 14, 2022, during a Hastings City Council meeting.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

A group in Hastings is looking to repeal the Hastings City Council’s action to issue a conditional use permit to use land as a horse-racing track.

Tiffani Arndt, Shannon Hoff and Tim O’Keeffe filed a referendum petition with City Clerk Kim Jacobitz on Jan. 9, and Jacobitz authorized it on Jan. 12.

