A group in Hastings is looking to repeal the Hastings City Council’s action to issue a conditional use permit to use land as a horse-racing track.
Tiffani Arndt, Shannon Hoff and Tim O’Keeffe filed a referendum petition with City Clerk Kim Jacobitz on Jan. 9, and Jacobitz authorized it on Jan. 12.
The petition states: “The purpose of this petition is to repeal Hastings City Council Resolution No. 2022-38, which issues a Conditional Use Permit to Prairie Thunder, LLC, and West Fork Inc. for use of land identified therein as a horse-racing track.”
The city may assert defenses to this position, if any, only after signatures are collected and returned to the city clerk.
The petitioners are part of a group called Citizens against the Hastings Racino, which has a Facebook page.
Prairie Thunder Hastings LLC, with Robert A. Wallace for West Fork Inc., applied for a zoning change from agriculture to commercial business and a conditional use permit for an outdoor entertainment and recreation business on nearly 136 acres located northwest of the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
Council members voted 6-2 on Nov. 14, 2022, on both items, with Ginny Skutnik and Jeniffer Beahm dissenting both times.
According to a statement the petitioners shared with the Tribune, the petitioners take “significant exception to the practices of the council and the processes leading up to this vote.”
The full statement statement as well as the petition are available at hastingstribune.com.
Points cited included “overwhelming opposition to a casino at this location.”
At the Nov. 14 council meeting, 30 people testified against the proposal compared to five in favor.
The petitioners’ statement said the council received “over 849 letters, e-mails and calls opposed to a casino, compared to just 10 letters in favor.”
The petitioners’ statement also said the application was flawed in review because there was neither a permanent city planner nor city administrator to review the plan and alignment with the comprehensive development plan and future land use map.
Hastings’ current city administrator, Shawn Metcalf, started work Dec. 21, 2022.
The petitioners’ statement alleges that “one council member was a recent shareholder in the real estate firm that is set to collect a large commission on the sale of the land.”
That was referring to former Councilman Ted Schroeder, whose term of office ended in December after he chose not to seek re-election.
A similar application for a casino and racetrack failed at the City Council in March 2022. During that meeting, Schroeder addressed the perceived conflict of interest.
His former business partner, Mike Engelhardt, represented the sellers of the land as a real estate agent.
Schroeder transferred his portion of the limited-liability company that owned their real estate company, Hastings First Choice Real Estate, in 2008 and retired in June 2021 and was deemed by the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission not to have a conflict of interest.
The petitioners wrote that they sought a referendum petition because it allows the public to directly determine the fate of this development.
“By signing the petition, voters in Hastings are not taking a stand against the casino,” the statement said. “They are taking a stand in favor of due process and thorough public examination of a very important strategic matter — namely, ‘Do we want a casino at the entrance to our community when we can benefit from property tax relief whether we have a casino or not?’ ”
The petitioners requested in their filing that the issue would appear on the next regularly scheduled election.
According to Nebraska statute, the petitioners have six months to collect valid signatures representing at least 15% of “qualified electors” in the last election.
Ramona Thomas, Adams County clerk and election commissioner, wrote in an email to the Tribune that as of Jan. 4, there were 14,954 registered voters in Hastings. Based on that number, 2,244 valid signatures would be required to put the referendum on the ballot.
The referendum would appear on the May 2024 primary election ballot.
“This timing allows plenty of opportunity for the community to study the matter and make an informed decision,” the petitioners’ statement said. “Early indications are that there is strong support for the petition. Given the outpouring of citizen action in just a short window last November in the lead up to the rushed and hushed City Council decision, the petitioners are confident that a sufficient number of qualified signatures can be collected. The petitioners plan to canvass the community for the full six months allowed so as to curate the quality of signatories and ensure approval.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.