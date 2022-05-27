Providing support for people struggling with mental health concerns is the purpose of Opportunity House, which hoped to raise awareness during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.
Opportunity House is a day rehabilitation program operated by South Central Behavioral Services. It provides a structured setting where individuals can practice skill building to improve daily routines, develop relationships and participate in social activities.
Nikki Robbins, a community support worker, has been working at Opportunity House for a little over a year.
“I love it here,” she said. “I love what I do. I especially love when I see the success stories.”
Success looks different for each client. Some need help accessing financial assistance. Others work to develop pre-vocational skills in hopes of finding employment. Some seek higher education opportunities.
With each client, Robbins looks for individual solutions to specific problems. If she doesn’t know where to turn, more experienced members of the staff can help.
Robbins mentioned two main misconceptions about people with mental illness that upset her: one, that that mental illness means the person has a developmental disability; and two, that people who are mentally ill are dangerous. Neither is true.
“Statistically speaking, people with mental illness are not violent,” she said. “They are more likely to be victims of violence.”
Robbins said she has spent much of her working life assisting people with developmental disabilities. She went back to school at Central Community College to study in the Human Services program.
She said Sally Cox, clinical director at South Central Behavioral Services, visited one of her classes and convinced her to join Opportunity House after graduation.
Cox said South Central Behavioral Services was founded in 1975 and has offices in Hastings and Kearney. The organization offers services to Nebraska residents from the Kansas border to Interstate 80, and from Superior to Arapahoe.
Opportunity House was established in 1985 to provide day rehabilitation services. Cox said the program helps build pre-vocational skills in clients along with improving social interactions.
“We try to get them out into the community at least three times a week,” Cox said.
Clients build skills like exercising, journal writing and money management. They prepare daily meals and help stock and operate the neighboring thrift store.
Money from the thrift store also supports the client services.
Even though organizations like South Central Behavioral Services have been available for decades, Cox said a stigma lingers against people with mental illnesses. She said one in five people have some sort of diagnosable mental illness.
But just like a person diagnosed with cancer, Cox said, a person doesn’t have control over a mental illness. There often is some kind of chemical imbalance in the brain that prevents it from operating as normal.
“There is a misconception that it’s willful,” she said. “That an individual has control over the situation.”
