The Hastings Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist & Youth Concert on Sunday features Hastings College student Maria Pytlik, who was selected as the winner of the Young Artist Competition held earlier this year.
The symphony will play a piece composed by student Benjamin Howie.
The concert begins 3 p.m. at the Masonic Center Auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Ave. Tickets are available at the door, and all students are admitted free of charge.
HSO's biennial Young Artist Competition held for Hastings College students saw four music majors compete — Kendall Greene (alto saxophone) from Colorado Springs, Colorado; Howie (piano) from Hastings; Karl Ludwig (tenor saxophone) from La Junta, Colorado; and Pytlik (trumpet) from Brainard. Judges for the competition were Timothy Farrell and Mirim Kim, music faculty members from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“All four had wonderful performances, and the judges said they were impressed with the talent displayed,” said Byron Jensen, a music professor at Hastings College and director of HSO. “Maria was selected as winner, and the piece she will play with the symphony is an energetic and popular piece.”
Pytlik, a sophomore double majoring in music education and trumpet performance, will perform the “Trumpet Concerto” by Alexander Arutunian with the HSO. This concerto is famous for its bravado and intensity, Jensen said.
Pytlik began playing the trumpet when she was 5 years old and began taking lessons with Brad Obbink in Lincoln a couple years later. During the decade of working with Obbink, Pytlik said, she pushed herself to become a better musician and performed solos at the Catholic Social Services Trumpet Fest and volunteered as the designated bugler for the Brainard American Legion.
She received the Nebraska Young Artist Award and was consecutively third, second and first chair trumpet in the Nebraska All-State Band. She was also runner-up in the 2020 Lincoln Municipal Band John Shildneck Young Artist Competition.
At Hastings College, she takes lessons from Louie Eckhardt, assistant professor of music and director of bands, and is first chair in the Hastings College Band, and assistant first and fourth chair in the HSO.
HSO also will perform a world premiere composed by Howie titled "Dark Intentions." Howie, a senior music major, appends a Mark Twain quote: "Everyone has a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody."
The piece blends ideas extracted from works by other composers (all in the public domain), including the famous "Dies irae" heard in requiem Masses. It concludes with an uplifting hymn.
Jensen said the HSO program for this concert also features Antonin Dvoark's Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, popularly referred to as "From the New World."
More information on the HSO can be found at hastingssymphony.com.
