A search and recovery dive team searched Lake Hastings Wednesday morning in an effort to find an Aurora couple that has been missing since Jan. 11.

Robert and Loveda Proctor last were seen on video driving away from Hastings, westbound from the roundabout on U.S. Highway 6/34 at Adams Central Avenue at 1:39 a.m. on Jan. 12. No sign of the couple has been reported since that time.

0
0
0
0
0