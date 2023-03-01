A search and recovery dive team searched Lake Hastings Wednesday morning in an effort to find an Aurora couple that has been missing since Jan. 11.
Robert and Loveda Proctor last were seen on video driving away from Hastings, westbound from the roundabout on U.S. Highway 6/34 at Adams Central Avenue at 1:39 a.m. on Jan. 12. No sign of the couple has been reported since that time.
Members of an organization called Adventures With Purpose arrived in the area on Saturday to help search for clues into the disappearance. The group of scuba divers specialize in searching underwater using a boat, sonar system, camera and drone.
Adventures With Purpose is dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones and provides its services to families at no cost. According to its website, the group has solved 26 missing-person cold cases since 2019. It receives support from people watching its YouTube documentaries, making purchases and donations.
Jared Leisek, founder of the Oregon-based organization, Wednesday broadcast a live discussion on social media with the Proctors' son, Victor, and granddaughter, Laci Fleming, and provided an update on their search efforts.
Leisek said they are looking at places where somebody could accidentally drive into the water, looking at every pond in the search zone and examining its depth to make sure it's not large enough to hide a vehicle.
The group has been working with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to aid in the agency’s investigation into the disappearance.
They began the search focusing on a five-mile radius around the last known sighting of the couple. Leisek said they started with Lake Hastings as the largest body of water in the initial search area.
Upon first arrival, the lake was mostly frozen over and that limited the searcher’s efforts. On Tuesday morning, Leisek said they went back to the lake and found it partially thawed.
Hastings Police Chief Adam Story said he met with the group and provided information about the dynamics of the lake, including the deepest section along the northwest side and areas where vehicles have entered the lake in the past.
“After living here for years, you know areas of concern,” he said.
While the case is outside the jurisdiction of the Hastings Police Department, Story said, officers have provided assistance to both the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the family during the search.
“We’re always going to help with things in our community,” he said. “Our staff did help track down businesses with camera systems."
Leisek said they checked the boat ramps and the potential for coming off the north shore, as well. They put a boat in the water to take reading farther out in the lake but found no sign of a hidden vehicle.
“At this point in time, Hastings’ lake is no longer a concern for me,” he said.
On the second day of their search, Leisek said, they drove on U.S. Highway 6/34 to McCook, talking to people and stopping at gas stations along the way.
While waiting for the ice to thaw on Lake Hastings, the group spent Monday and Tuesday searching areas closer to Hastings.
“We hit every potential location within that five-mile radius,” Leisek said. “Yesterday, we also hit the 10-mile radius on the north side and the south side.”
The group focused on areas along highways considered likely routes for the couple, but also searched along some dirt roads, even though Loveda is believed to have avoided gravel.
The Proctors left their home in Aurora shortly after 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, stopping for fuel at the Aurora Co-op at 4:19 p.m.
Loveda, 92, was driving because Robert, 89, has dementia. They were headed to the Veterans Affairs medical center in Grand Island. Robert ended up being taken by ambulance from the VA medical center to CHI Health St. Francis, and Loveda got lost trying to make her way there.
About 8:04 p.m., Robert was discharged and the couple got lost in the parking lot looking for their vehicle, a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica with United States Navy Nebraska license plate number 10 30 and a SeaBees Navy sticker.
Around 10 p.m., the vehicle was spotted on video in Giltner with the vehicle having turned around, likely due to Loveda not wanting to drive on gravel roads.
They stopped at a farmhouse to ask for directions to Aurora, but turned the opposite way out of the driveway and ended up going south on Nebraska Highway 14 and then west on U.S. Highway 6 into Hastings.
They are seen on camera at the Pump and Pantry station on South Street, but the business was closed. They continued west on Highway 6 and spent about 20 minutes at the Cenex station at U.S. Highway 6/34 and U.S. Highway 281.
Their last sighting was on a video camera as they traveled west through the roundabout at Adams Central Avenue and U.S. 6/34.
Leisek asked community members in the area to look for areas where a vehicle could be concealed and contact them or law enforcement.
“They need our help,” he said. “We’re all family in this to help a neighbor and another family. Let’s see what we can do to bring the Proctors home.”
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 402-694-6936.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.