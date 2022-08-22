With the Adams County Fairgrounds stands close to capacity or, in the case of Saturday, sold out, response was strong for the 31st annual Oregon Trail Rodeo.
Rodeo chairman Scott Hinrichs was pleased.
“We had a good rodeo every night, good crowd, good weather,” he said.
Attendance was around 80% on both Friday and Sunday.
This is the second year the Oregon Trail Rodeo has partnered with Kool-Aid Days.
The rodeo had a sell-out crowd both years on Saturday, the main day for Kool-Aid Days.
Saturday last year was the first ever sell-out for the rodeo.
“It’s just unfortunate that we don’t have seating for everyone who wants to attend,” Hinrichs said.
Ticket takers had to turn away people waiting in line to attend the rodeo.
Four Nebraskans took home Oregon Trail Rodeo titles after the event ended Sunday.
Denton Oestmann of Auburn won the tie-down roping; Jeff Johnston of Thedford was the header for the team that won the team roping; and in the ranch bronc riding, Austin Rose of Blue Hill won the Friday night event and Riggin Heikel of Pleasanton won the Saturday night event.
This was the first year for ranch bronc riding.
“That went over well, which is good,” Hinrichs said.
Nearly all of the ranch bronc participants were from Nebraska, with most coming from near Hastings.
Ranch bronc riders use regular saddles with saddle horns when they ride bucking horses, unlike saddle bronc riders, who ride “association” saddles with no horns.
And in the ranch bronc riding, riders may hang on with two hands to the saddle, the horn or the bronc rein, unlike pro rodeo saddle bronc riding, where the rider can hold onto the bronc rein with one hand only and is not allowed to touch the horse or equipment with his free hand.
A senior at Northwest Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oestmann grew up in Auburn but competed in Iowa High School Rodeo because of his proximity to Iowa.
He made a 9.1-second run to win the Hastings event during the final performance.
“It’s Sunday,” he observed, “and an afternoon performance, and it’s a little warmer. Everybody likes to say the money is won up here on Sunday.”
Four of the top six winning tie-down ropers competed on Sunday.
As first gunner for his event on Sunday, Oestmann got some advice from friends.
“They all told me, you have to give (the calves) a step (ahead),” he said. “You need to stay behind the barrier, and that’s all I was trying to do. Nothing real fancy.”
Oestmann never planned on rodeoing full time this year, but after he placed at several rodeos this summer, he decided to rodeo in the circuit more.
“I hadn’t planned on going to circuit rodeos,” he said. “I was going to stay close to home and finish this horse. I had won pretty good by the middle of July, so I figured I’d better go (to more rodeos).”
Short Stack, his 7-year-old sorrel gelding, is still “green” and lacks experience, but he’s gaining.
“He’s been pretty good this summer,” Oestmann said. “I’ve been seasoning him all summer. He got scared (in the arena) by the (music from the) speaker, but with a little time and a little seasoning, he’ll be OK.”
Oestmann will graduate in May 2023 with a degree in agricultural business and a minor in animal science.
The team roping winners are no stranger to Hastings pro rodeo titles.
Jeff Johnston of Thedford and Jett Hillman of McAlester, Oklahoma, teamed up to win their event with a time of 5.4 seconds.
Both men have been pro rodeoing for more than 20 years; Johnston estimates he’s competed at the Hastings pro rodeo for nearly every one of those years.
The veteran rodeo cowboy “loves to win,” he said, and has a tremendous record in Hastings, having placed and won money three times in the steer wrestling and eight times in the team roping. At the Oregon Trail Rodeo, he’s won a steer wrestling title (2012), an all-around title (2015) and three team roping titles (2022, 2015, 2010.)
Hillman has won the team roping twice in Hastings, but not roping with Johnston.
The pair also have competed in regional rodeo associations like the Nebraska State Rodeo Association and the Mid-States Rodeo Association, but since high school rodeo has started and Johnston’s oldest son Tate is a freshman, dad will go with son to many of his high school competitions.
“My boy is high school rodeoing now, so we can’t go to a lot of rodeos now,” he said. “So we’ll make the next couple count, and it’ll all be good.”
Other champions at the rodeo include bareback rider Chase Yellow Hawk of Blunt, South Dakota (78 points); saddle bronc rider Jacob Benham of Dodge City, Kansas (78); steer wrestler Marc Joiner of Loranger, Louisiana (4.3 seconds); barrel racer Tamara Reinhardt of Canadian, Texas (16.22 seconds); and bull rider Levi Boyd of Elk City, Oklahoma (82 points).
The 2022 Miss Oregon Trail Rodeo queen was crowned during the Sunday performance.
Danielle Forster of Smithfield won the crown.
Forster, 22, is the daughter of Kevin and Kim Forster. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in animal science with an equine option.
She recently completed a summer internship at the Peterson Smith Equine Fertility Center in Ocala, Florida, and now is a graduate student at UNL, working toward her master’s degree in animal science with a specialization in extension and education. She also is the assistant coach for the UNL Horse Judging Team.
During the Saturday rodeo performance, a “big check” in the amount of $6,187 was presented to the Morrison Cancer Center at Mary Lanning Healthcare. The amount set a record for one year.
Monies were raised through voluntary donations at the rodeo and go to the Cancer Center’s From the Heart fund. Since 2007, the rodeo has raised more than $38,000 for the fund.
Results
All-around champion
Austin Madison, steer wrestling and tie-down roping
Bareback riding
1. Chase Yellow Hawk, Blunt, S.D., 78 points on Korkow Rodeo’s Outta Ink; 2. (tie) Colt Eck, Redfield, Kansas, and Ty Blessing, De Soto, Kansas, 76 each; 4. Myles Carlson, Evanston, Wyoming, 71.
Ranch bronc riding
Friday night co-champions: Trace McCuen, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Austin Rose, Blue Hill, 72 points each
Saturday night champion: Riggin Heikel, Pleasanton, 77
2. Trace McCuen, Audubon, Iowa, 74.
Tie-down roping
1. Denton Oestmann, Alva, Oklahoma, 9.1 seconds; 2. (tie) Austin Madison, Onawa, Iowa, and Coy Arnold, Hutchinson, Kansas, 9.5 each; 4. Trent Creager, Stillwater, Oklahoma, 9.9; 5. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Oklahoma, 10.1; 6. Cody Henderson, Alliance, 10.2.
Saddle bronc riding
1. Jacob Benham, Dodge City, Kansas, 78 points on Korkow Rodeo’s Fraid Knot; 2. (tie) Cody Ballard, Tumut, South Wales, Australia, and Caleb Newell, Goodwell, Oklahoma, 77.5 each; 4. Trey Watts, Marshall, Missouri, 76; 5. Joe Priebe, Cody, Wyoming, 73; 6. (tie) Sam Martin, Goodwell, Oklahoma, and Trent Burd, Madison, Kansas, 72 each.
Steer wrestling
1. Marc Joiner, Loranger, Louisiana, 4.3 seconds; 2. Jacob Edler, Alva, Oklahoma, 4.4; 3. Tucker Alberts, Howell, Michigan, 4.6; 4. Logan Lemmel, Whitewood, S.D., 4.8; 5. Hoyt Kraeger, Weeping Water, 5.0; 6. Colt Madison, Whiting, Iowa, 5.3.
Team roping
1. Jeff Johnston, Thedford/Jett Hillman McAlester, Oklahoma, 5.4 seconds; 2. Tyler Hobert, Clearwater, Kansas/Chase Boekhaus, Rolla, Kansas, 6.1; 3. Cooper Brott, Gothenburg/Todd Hollenbeck, Long Pine, 6.4; 4. Clay Ullery, Valleyview, Alberta/Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D., 6.7; 5. Kyle Winslow, Alva, Oklahoma/Levi Walter, Alva, 6.8; 6. Jhett Trenary, Salida, Colorado/Gralyn Elkins, Erickson, 11.5.
Barrel racing
1. Tamara Reinhardt, Canadian, Texas, 16.22 seconds; 2. Taylor Johnson, Decatur, Texas, 16.23; 3. Emily Griffin, St. George, Kansas, 16.46; 4. Suzanne Brooks, Seminole, Oklahoma, 16.66; 5. Jamie Olsen, Brock, Texas, 16.67; 6. Cindy Gillespie, Ransom, Kansas, 16.72; 7. Lindsey Muggli, Lane, Oklahoma, 16.75; 8. Sherrylynn Johnson, Henryetta, Oklahoma, 16.77; 9. Deb Cox, Mullen, 16.83; 10. Stephanie Lang, Chancellor, S.D., 16.84.
Bull riding
1. Levi Boyd, Elk City, Oklahoma, 82 points on Korkow Rodeo’s Street Taco; 2. (tie) Brandon Olson, Franktown, Colorado, and Colt Rohrig, Rifle, Colorado, 79 each; 4. Seth Green, Minden, Nevada. 76; 5. Dylan Rice, Flandreau, S.D., 74; 6. Kody Aldrich, Skiatook, Oklahoma, 68.
