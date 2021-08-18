For its first few years, the Oregon Trail Rodeo didn’t have an established arena and had to bring in portable chutes.
The rodeo arena that’s now at the Adams County Fairgrounds was designed on a napkin at the Barrel Bar.
“It’s been a good thing,” said Lee Hogan, who served as chairman of the rodeo for about 10 years in the late 1990s and early 20-aughts. “What came out of that was the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo. That’s been one of the really good things for the city, also.”
The Oregon Trail Rodeo is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Founders started the event to provide entertainment in Hastings during Labor Day weekend.
“Sponsors in the community got behind it real good over the years and really helped support it,” said Darrel Stromer, who served on the Adams County Agricultural Society in the early 1990s and helped found the rodeo.
Scott Hinrichs, current rodeo chairman, said he is impressed by the milestone anniversary.
“That’s pretty awesome,” he said. “It’s just great that the community gets behind us and supports us and makes it possible. Without community support, volunteers and help, it wouldn’t go on.”
He hopes to have a different founding member ride on the Oregon Trail Rodeo wagon each night during the rodeo to highlight that history.
Founding members like Stromer have been a valuable resource for Hinrichs.
“It’s great to be able to fall back on them,” Hinrichs said. “Over the 30 years they’ve tried a lot of different things. When I took over I just wanted to grow it and make it better every year, if possible. With the help of them guys and their willingness to step up and help, it’s huge.”
The rodeo eventually was moved into August to avoid a conflict with the Nebraska State Fair and now coincides with Kool-Aid Days.
Occurring late in the summer makes the Oregon Trail Rodeo popular among competitors.
“We’re at the end of the season for them,” Hogan said. “To qualify for the National Rodeo Finals, those guys are out trying to get everything they can get. It’s amazing, the big-name cowboys that we’ve had attend our rodeo. It’s not the biggest rodeo in the world, but it’s probably one of the better ones.”
In addition to the support of sponsors and volunteers, another key to the rodeo’s success has been stock contractor Korkow Rodeos of Pierre, South Dakota.
Hogan estimated Korkow Rodeos is one of three contractors that have had livestock at the National Rodeo Finals every year since it started.
“Jim and TJ have some of the best bucking horses in the world,” Hogan said. “We’re pretty fortunate to have them here.”
Funding was secured this year to add women’s breakaway roping to the rodeo.
Also new this year is 13-year-old trick rider Payton Routier of Buffalo, South Dakota.
Her mother, Jessica, competed in the Oregon Trail Rodeo as a barrel racer.
“It’s pretty cool,” Hinrichs said. “I think a lot of people will like that. I think it’s an added attraction and something we wanted to add to the 30th anniversary to whoop it up a little bit.”
