Organizers of the Oregon Trail Rodeo hope to continue the welcoming atmosphere cultivated last year during the first year of collaboration with Kool-Aid Days.
The rodeo, in its 31st year, stampedes into town Friday through Sunday and will run alongside Kool-Aid Days on the Adams County Fairgrounds.
“It’s a good, family event,” rodeo chairman Scott Hinrichs said. “Last year, Kool-Aid Days joining us, it brought a lot of new people to the rodeo that had never attended a rodeo from this area.”
In fact, the rodeo sold out last year on Saturday.
Hinrichs said he believes the logistical wrinkles of holding the two events at the same time at the Adams County Fairgrounds have been ironed out in time for year two of the collaboration.
Saturday night once again will feature the Tough Enough to Wear Pink theme and raise money for the Morrison Cancer Center.
New to the Oregon Trail Rodeo is ranch bronc riding. Ranch bronc riding is similar to saddle bronc riding but differs in a few key ways.
Ranch bronc riders use regular saddles with saddle horns when they ride bucking horses, unlike saddle bronc riders, who ride “association” saddles with no horns.
And in the ranch bronc riding, riders may hang on with two hands, to the saddle, the horn or the bronc rein, unlike pro rodeo saddle bronc riding, where the rider can hold onto the bronc rein with one hand only and is not allowed to touch the horse or equipment with his free hand.
Ranch bronc riding will add more excitement to an already exciting event, Hinrichs said.
“It gives the spectators more action,” he said, “and it gives the ranch cowboys a chance to ride, if they want. They don’t have to have a professional PRCA card to compete.”
Like the pro rodeo cowboys, the ranch bronc riders will pay entry fees and have purse money added to their event.
Participants don’t have to be pro-rodeo contestants to take part.
“It can be local people, cowboys or anybody that wants to try it,” Hinrichs said.
For a $50 entry fee, participants can win up to $400.
All spots have been filled for the Ranch Rodeo Bronc Riding, but Hinrichs said the competition should be entertaining.
The Oregon Trail Rodeo again will feature mutton busting.
Mutton busting is open to children up to 60 pounds who compete by trying to ride a sheep as long as possible.
The competition is limited to 30 participants each night. Registration is available at adamscountyfairgrounds.com.
“It usually sells out or is real close to selling out,” Hinrichs said.
Local support is important to the rodeo, he said.
“It means everything,” he said. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without the volunteers and local support. They pretty much raise all the funds to support the whole rodeo for us. Contestant money and all our costs are raised by sponsors.”
Arena preparations began more than a week ahead of time.
“We’ve got a good group of volunteers who pitch in,” Hinrichs said. “It really goes really smooth for the most part.”
Usually 20-25 volunteers assist with the preparations.
“It takes a small army to get everything to come together,” he said.
The quality of competition at the Oregon Trail Rodeo is helped by the fact that at $28,900, it has one of the largest payouts among PRCA events taking place that particular weekend.
“That does help in most cases,” Hinrichs said. “We’ve got a pretty good lineup, about the same as most years.”
The Oregon Trail Rodeo also benefits from working with Korkow Rodeos of Pierre, South Dakota, which supplies livestock for the event as it has for years.
Korkow Rodeo’s horse Onion Ring was named 2021 PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year.
“We’re really fortunate to have them,” Hinrichs said of Korkow.
Rodeo tickets are available online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com at the fair office, and at the gate. They range in price from $10-$20.
For more information, call the fair office at 402-462-3247 or visit the website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.