Oregon Trail Rodeo Gauge McBride photo from Steve Moseley

Kearney's Gauge McBride competes in bareback riding at the 2023 Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings. McBride won the event.

 Steve Moseley/Courtesy

A rookie Nebraska cowboy won the bareback riding at the 32nd annual Oregon Trail Rodeo.

Gauge McBride of Kearney scored 79 points on the Korkow Rodeos horse Gunpowder to win the pro rodeo held in Hastings this weekend.

0
0
0
0
0