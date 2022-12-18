DONIPHAN — St Paul’s Lutheran Church here will dedicate its new Rodgers organ in a dedication ceremony with Christmas hymn festival beginning 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
The church is located at 207 N. Fourth St.
Shawn Pfanstiel will be the guest organist. The Rev. Tyler Hauptmeier, pastor of St Paul’s Lutheran, will officiate.
Pfanstiel is director of instrumental music at Grand Island Northwest Schools and organist at Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Refreshments will be served after the service.
Everyone is welcome.
