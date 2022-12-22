DONIPHAN — St Paul’s Lutheran Church here has rescheduled the dedication ceremony for its new Rodgers organ, along with a Christmas hymn festival, to 7 p.m. Dec. 28.
The event originally was scheduled for Dec. 21 but was postponed due to the winter storm.
The church is located at 207 N. Fourth St.
Shawn Pfanstiel will be the guest organist. The Rev. Tyler Hauptmeier, pastor of St Paul’s Lutheran, will officiate.
Pfanstiel is director of instrumental music at Grand Island Northwest Schools and organist at Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Refreshments will be served after the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.