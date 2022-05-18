The Adams County Board of Commissioners received an annual update about South Central Economic Development District at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Sharon Hueftle, executive director of SCEDD, said that the organization assists with community development in 86 communities in Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties.
This year, SCEDD highlighted the progress made in Wood River after the community held a town hall meeting nine years ago to find ways develop the town. The community worked toward assessing needs and finding ways to grow the town with assistance from the development district.
SCEDD has provided grant preparation assistance to Aurora and Grand Island, each of which was awarded $1 million in matching grants from Rural Workforce Housing Funds.
Using those same funds, SCEDD has supported community housing projects in Central City, Holdrege and St. Paul. Two homes are under construction in Blue Hill and Holdrege.
SCEDD also provides help in cleaning up towns through its Nuisance Abatement Program, which is being used in Franklin to revitalize the town.
“If we don’t take care of our smallest, it spreads,” Hueftle said.
Hueftle said SCEDD helps communities take the initiative in improving through a variety of grants, including Community Development Block Grants and the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
She said there are about $1 million in funds available for business loans through the 13 counties. She said it’s a form of gap financing because district officials want businesses to go to banks when possible.
She said they also are working with Clay and Nuckolls counties to explain about gaps in broadband capabilities and the importance of infrastructure improvements.
“We’re doing a lot of education as to why we need stable, high-quality broadband,” she said.
Hueftle said these efforts wouldn’t be possible without the financial support from county governments.
“We really appreciate your support,” she said.
Commissioner Joe Patterson said he saw firsthand how the county’s membership in the organization helped the city of Hastings when he was city administrator.
Commissioner Dale Curtis, vice president of the SCEDD board, said the work the organization does is important to the health of the entire area.
“Communities south of us are what keep Hastings alive,” he said.
Hueftle said the organization is hosting events to help community members share ideas on ways to improve a town, including one at Wood River Community Center on June 7 and another at the Minden Opera House on June 15. For more information about SCEDD, visit www.scedd.us.
