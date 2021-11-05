In a new twist on a sweet tradition, the Kool-Aid Days board of directors turned to the community for help in developing a theme and logo for the next celebration in August 2022.
On Friday, the board announced the outcome of the logo and theme contest and unveiled its choice of theme:
“Kool-Aid Days is Mangonificent.”
In all, 18 entries were submitted between August and October. The winner came from Rece Borrell, whose prizes will include a T-shirt bearing the winning logo, a hat, a water bottle, a lanyard and sunglasses.
Second place went to Melissa Allen, who suggested “Strikeout Strawberry.”
Taking third place was Kiley Yohn with “Good Time Lemon Lime.”
Planning already is under way for the 2022 festival on Aug. 19-21, which for the second year will take place in conjunction with the Oregon Trail Rodeo. Many activities will occur on the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Each year’s Kool-Aid Days event has a theme showcasing a different flavor of the popular soft drink that is one of Hastings’ claims to fame.
Hastings embraces the title of “Birthplace of Kool-Aid.” Inventor and entrepreneur Edwin Perkins developed the powdered drink mix and first manufactured it in a plant on First Street in downtown Hastings, introducing it to the world in 1927.
Perkins moved production to Chicago in 1931. In 1953, he sold the rights to General Foods.
Kool-Aid now is manufactured by the Kraft Heinz Co.
Hastings’ Kool-Aid Days celebration began in 1998. After a year’s hiatus in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, the event got back on track in 2021 — the inaugural year of its co-location arrangement with the rodeo.
The two events are separate but now are cross-marketed, with the aim of drawing larger crowds to both.
