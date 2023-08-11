When Tom and Nancy Osborne started the Teammates Mentoring Program in 1991, Tom Osborne went to his football team to see if any of his players would like to become mentors for young individuals.
At the time, Osborne said, he had 22 prospective mentees that needed some guidance. He asked his team to help, and 22 players raised their hands.
Now, 32 years later, Teammates has helped over 47,000 students graduate high school, and Teammates has a presence in more than 190 school districts in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Teammates representatives came to Lochland Country Club Thursday to help promote the program and possibly help with individuals who need a little bit of guidance.
Tom Osborne, a Hastings native, graduated from Hastings High School in 1955 and Hastings College in 1959. He coached the Cornhuskers from 1973-97, achieving legendary status as he guided three of his teams to national championships.
After retiring from coaching, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001-07 and then as athletic director at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 2007-13.
Osborne, who holds a doctorate in educational psychology, worked with Nancy to launch the Teammates program. The Hastings chapter started in 1999 and now has over 60 mentors.
“We have found out that 85% of our students, their schooling has improved; about 85% of our matches, their behavior has improved,” Osborne said. “Less trips to the principal’s office, and we found out that about 85% of our matches, kids report being hopeful and more optimistic about the future.”
“We are very grateful for what the Hastings community chapter is doing,” said Teammates CEO Demoine Adams.
Adams, who played for the Husker football program from 1998-2002, said the program still has students on a waiting list and with the help of mentors he believes that these mentees can go off to college and get their degrees.
“We are committed to help all of our students go off to college to pursue some form of postsecondary education, whether it be a four-year school, two-year school, or trade school,” he said. “We want to make sure that our students know that their unique gifts and talents once they reach their full potential they can use it.”
Hastings High School student Hailey Gordon spoke in front of the dozens of people who attended Thursday’s event. She talked about the ways a person can be successful.
“It isn’t how much reading that you do, it’s not about how much money you have, or how many tests you have taken — it’s about who helps you out along the way that will get you through every step of the way,” she said.
Gordon said that with the help from her mentor and peers she will “shoot for the stars.” She ended her talk by announcing she has received her Certified Nursing Assistant credentials.
Gordon said that before she lost her grandfather, she saw many nurses in and out of his hospital room and that motivated her to help others.
After she finished her speech, Adams came back to the podium to respond. He said he knows how much potential the young men and women in the Teammates program have.
“We believe that our students have the potential, but yet it takes an extra caring adult to help along. We help our students be winners in the classroom so that one day they can be winners in this game called ‘Life,’ “ he said.
“We call ourselves Teammates because we cannot do what we do if it wasn’t for our mentors but also for our supporters.”
Osborne said numbers help tell the story of Teammates’ impact on students, schools and communities.
“Last year we had about 98% of our kids graduate,” he said. “We usually average between 95-98%, and the national average is around 85% and in Nebraska it’s closer to 90%. We graduated about 830 kids last year.”
Teammates has provided over $30 million in scholarships and around $22,000 to Hastings students, Teammates board member John Northrop told the audience.
“I’ve been mentoring since the Hastings chapter began,” Northrop said. “I’ve been privileged enough to be on Tom’s foundation board since 2007, and that’s been a real honor for me.”
Anyone interested in becoming part of the Teammates team can visit teammates.org to find out how to become a mentor.
