A 33-year-old Osceola man is accused of attempting to kill a Hastings Police Department officer following Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting near the police department.

Anthony Mattison faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine.

