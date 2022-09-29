A 33-year-old Osceola man is accused of attempting to kill a Hastings Police Department officer following Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting near the police department.
Anthony Mattison faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine.
The charges were filed Wednesday in Adams County Court. Mattison had his initial appearance in court Thursday, where Benjamin Murray was appointed to represent him in the case. Mattison’s bond was set at $2 million and a further hearing was scheduled for Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.
Most details of the case are being kept under wraps as outside law enforcement agencies investigate the incident in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Multiple HPD officers were involved, with two firing their weapons, but no injuries were reported, according to a press release by HPD.
Because HPD officers were involved in the incident, the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) has been asked to investigate. SCALES agencies include the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Kearney Police Department, Grand Island Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department has been designated as the lead investigating agency.
Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss filed a motion to seal the arrest affidavit in the case, citing the release of that information could jeopardize the criminal investigation being conducted by SCALES or the internal investigation by HPD.
The court granted the motion.
Daiss told Local4 that Mattison fired a weapon toward officers in the incident.
Hastings Police Capt. Mike Doremus said three HPD officers are on administrative leave pending the internal investigation into whether the officers followed department policy and training.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
Attempted second degree murder and attempted first degree assault on an officer are each a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
