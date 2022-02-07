As the parent of a special-needs daughter, Longfellow Elementary second-grade teacher Adeline Johnson saw a need in the community for providing an unserved population a place to call home.
It was from that need that she helped launch the Our Place After School Care program in spring 2018.
Now in its fifth year, the program offers a supervised after-school educational experience for students ages 13-20 who are too old for traditional after-school child care programs but who require extra care and guidance. Operating in assistance with the Arc of Adams Clay County and Faith Lutheran Church, the 503©(3) nonprofit organization is facilitated by paid staff and volunteers who teach social, academic and life skills training in a welcoming atmosphere that provides mental stimulation in a place students can relax and enjoy.
“We try to give these teens a place to go where they feel at home,” Johnson said. “Often school is not a place where they feel at home. They’re kind of the odd peg in the round hole there.
“At Our Place they just fit where they are. We try to make sure they are learning social and vocational skills.”
Activities offered include gardening at Grace United Methodist Church, meal preparation, and other job training opportunities aimed at providing the skills necessary to pursue employment opportunities. Two program “graduates” have secured part-time jobs in the community as a result of their participation in the program.
A social side to the program includes park outings and other opportunities for interaction between the students such as interactive games and other activities.
“This program allows parents of special-needs teens to work, because honestly, what jobs get done at 1:30 or 3:30 in the afternoon?” Johnson said. “That’s our goal, and we’re very excited about that.
“Without Our Place, these kids would be going home from school and sitting watching a video game waiting for mom or dad to come home, and some of these kids can’t do that. Here, they’re with other peers having fun. What parents would not want that for their child, instead of having them wander around town causing issues and not gaining any skills that could be used in the community?”
Marisa is among those enrolled in the program who sees Our Place as a program where she can be herself among friends. She welcomes the camaraderie and opportunities for learning afforded her.
“It makes me feel like I belong somewhere,” she said. “It makes me happy, and when I’m sad it makes me feel comfortable.”
Karen Edmisten has been a paid teacher in the program for more than two years. She says the program provides a golden opportunity for youths to find their niche in society while learning invaluable social skills along the way.
“The program itself is an amazing program,” she said. “We do so many things with the kiddos. We bake, we grow our own garden vegetables, we have P.E., we have game day, and we have a relaxing time where they can talk about their day.
“It just offers a lot for the community. I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”
Volunteer Joshua Necas has served the program for about three months after being recruited to help by his mother, part-time teacher Terri Siebrass. His involvement — made possible by his need to rehabilitate from a pair of surgeries — has been an eye-opening experience, one he considers a blessing.
“This has been a nice little breather to help out here,” he said. “The kids are amazing in their own ways. We have our fun.
“We have our issues, and those issues have kind of given me an open mind to what goes on inside a place like this. It’s just different, but not in a bad way. I’m glad I’ve gotten to be a part of it.”
As the only program of its kind in the state, Our Place falls between the cracks in terms of becoming a licensed facility. A bill currently being debated in the Nebraska Legislature, LB367, aims to address this dilemma.
“We are in a gap between child care and adult care,” Johnson said. “They don’t have a license for teen care. LB367 will hopefully allow us to rectify that.
“We also have parents of younger kids who would like to be in our program, but we’re not big enough to take on the younger kids yet. We’re trying to meet the needs we’ve discovered, but as a 5-year-old program, we can’t get everything that we want done.”
The vision is to eventually model the Our Place program after the Roots To Wings job training program for youngsters with disabilities located in Arlington. In that program, students are taught life skills that enable them to create and sell products from a storefront staffed by students and volunteers.
“Students working in our store would get a wage for that, and our teens would get their cut from the products they sell,” Johnson said. “That’s my long-term dream, and a lot of things are lining up for our next goal.”
