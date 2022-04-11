Power was restored around 9:30 a.m., Monday after much of central Hastings was without electricity for about 30 minutes.
According to the city’s internal utility systems notification, the 34.5 kilovolt distribution loop through western, south central and downtown Hastings connecting the North Denver substation and Crane Avenue substation failed concurrently with switching on another part of this distribution system.
The line was reportedly weakened from recent strong winds.
Power was rerouted thus restoring power to all 250 to 400 affected customers.
Four crew members were dispatched to address the issue on what is National Lineworker Appreciation Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.