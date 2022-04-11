Power was restored around 9:30 a.m. Monday after much of central Hastings was without electricity for about 30 minutes.
According to the city’s internal utility systems notification, the 34.5 kilovolt distribution loop through western, south central and downtown Hastings connecting the North Denver substation and Crane Avenue substation failed concurrently with switching on another part of this distribution system.
The line reportedly was weakened from recent strong winds.
Power was rerouted, restoring power to all 250 to 400 affected customers.
Four crew members were dispatched to address the issue on what was National Lineworker Appreciation Day.
During the Hastings City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Corey Stutte and Councilman Butch Eley each thanked the utility department for a quick response.
“My wife was on her way to work and I heard about (the outage), and then I heard it was back up within 30 minutes,” Stutte said. “It’s fantastic to see the great work our utility department continues to do out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.