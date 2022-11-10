As Adams County works to make results from Tuesday’s general election official, the outcome of the Adams Central Board of Education race could be affected.
The Adams County Canvassing Board is scheduled to meet Thursday.
“That’s going to give us an opportunity to go through provisional ballots, to go through that review process,” said Adams County Clerk Ramona Thomas, who also is county election commissioner, in an interview Wednesday morning.
She said there could be an automatic recount for the final spot on the Adams Central Board of Education because Greg Mucklow and David Johnson were separated by just three votes — 1,199 for Mucklow compared to 1,196 for Johnson, according to unofficial results. Both Mucklow and Johnson are incumbents.
Incumbent Tim O’Dey received 1,456 votes, and challenger Derek Uhrmacher received 1,290 votes
“As of now it would go to an automatic recount, but I do have to, obviously, wait until our provisionals are accounted for,” Thomas said of provisional ballots, which allow a voter to vote even though there is a question about the voter’s eligibility to vote in an election or in a certain precinct.
Provisional ballots are isolated and not counted until officials can verify that the voter is eligible to vote and voted the correct ballot based on his or her residence.
Also, Adams County has to wait for results from counties that include Adams Central’s boundaries.
“Then see where we actually end up on numbers and if it’ll go to a recount or not,” Thomas said.
She said Wednesday morning she hoped to get through the Adams County provisional ballots that day.
When the recount occurs depends on whether there are any state races that affect Adams County where the state tells Thomas a recount must be done.
Dec . 7 is the day set aside for state recounts.
“If I have to do one for the state, I’m just going to wait and do any local ones at that time, as well, but if I don’t have to do one for the state I’ll likely schedule any local recounts earlier than Dec. 7,” she said.
Thomas is anticipating learning whether Adams County would participate in a recount for a statewide race by the end of this week or beginning of the next week.
Adams County saw a higher voter turnout during the general election Tuesday than the state average and an increase over the general election four years ago.
The voter turnout in Adams County was 54.04%. The statewide average was 52.8%.
“I think it’s impressive,” Thomas said. “It’s more than I probably anticipated. I think it’s a good number.”
Tuesday’s turnout was a little higher than four years ago. Adams County saw 52.37% voter turnout during the 2018 general election.
Elsewhere in Tribland on Tuesday: Clay County saw 68.57% turnout, Fillmore County saw 61.40%, Franklin County saw 56.58%, Kearney County saw 56.94%, Nuckolls County saw 51.30%, Thayer County saw 62.23%, and Webster County saw 58.67%.
Adams County published complete, unofficial primary results at 10:33 p.m. That was five minutes earlier than during the primary election following a poll closing time of 8 p.m.
Thomas said throughout the entire day employees in her office commented on how smoothly election day was going.
“I thought the counting process went extremely quick,” she said of ballot counting. “We didn’t have any lapse in waiting for anybody. This is probably the smoothest election I’ve ever been involved in.”
