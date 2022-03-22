The annual statewide tornado safety drill will be conducted Wednesday morning as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.
All outdoor warning sirens in Adams County will sound for 3 minutes starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday to provide an opportunity for schools, businesses and citizens to review and practice their tornado safety measures, including going to a place of shelter.
Ron Pughes, Adams County emergency manager, said this drill is also a good time check emergency kits and make sure that flashlights and other emergency supplies work and are accessible quickly in the event you must seek shelter because of threatening weather conditions.
