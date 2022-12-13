As the outgoing members of the Hastings City Council look back at their time in office, they see it as a rewarding experience and hope to continue to give back to Hastings.
Monday marked the final council meeting for Ginny Skutnik, Ted Schroeder and Chuck Rosenberg.
“They’ve been very interesting,” Rosenberg said of the last four years. “Even though we’ve had a lot of controversial topics, I enjoyed being on the council and helping people with the issues that have come up.”
Schroeder and Rosenberg each served one term. Schroeder represented Ward 2 in west Hastings; Rosenberg represented Ward 3 in the central part of town.
Schroeder, who retired in July 2021 from working as a broker for Hastings First Choice Real Estate, announced in January he would not seek a second term. He was succeeded by Brad Consbruck.
Rosenberg was defeated in the general election by challenger Marc Rowan.
Skutnik, who represented Ward 1 in south Hastings, was the longest-serving council member, having been appointed by former Mayor Vern Powers in September 2013 and then elected to the seat in 2014 and 2018. She was defeated by challenger Steve Huntley in her bid for a third term.
Skutnik completed a two-year term as council president Monday.
Matt Fong, who represents Ward 4 in east Hastings, was re-elected to a second term in this year’s general election.
Fong was elected by his fellow council members on Monday to a two-year term as council president.
Second Ward councilman Butch Eley was elected to a term as council vice president. He had held that position the previous two years.
Skutnik said serving on the council was enlightening and rewarding.
“I’ve always taken it very seriously and done my homework,” she said. “I’ll miss it for sure. There’s other things in the community I plan on getting involved in, so it’ll be good.”
She is open to opportunities to serve the city in other capacities, but didn’t have anything specific in mind.
“We are fortunate in our community, there’s such a diverse amount of different agencies and needs and opportunities,” Skutnik said.
Rosenberg said he is receptive to filling an open board or commission seat, including a seat on the Hastings Planning Commission, which he chaired before being elected to the council four years ago.
“I’ve lived here my whole life,” he said. “I want to see the city prosper, and I’m happy to be involved in any way.”
Schroeder said he always figured he would be a one-term council member because of traveling more in retirement.
Although Schroeder retired from his job last year, he said it feels like he fully retired Monday.
“I keep telling everybody I’m actually retiring now when I go off City Council,” he said. “It maybe wasn’t full time, but it took up a lot of my time for the last year-and-a-half, also.”
This winter he’ll spend more time traveling and spending more time with family, but he plans to get involved with a few different organizations within the Hastings community after his winter travels.
Schroeder said he is excited for ongoing developments in the Second Ward and west Hastings.
“While it’s not a big commercial area, we did have the two major things when I ran for council that I was excited about seeing what I could do to help,” he said.
He is proud of the Theatre District mix-use development on the site of the former Imperial Mall.
“Fortunately, we had somebody like Perry Reid step in to actually carry that forward.”
Schroeder joined the Hastings Airport Advisory board at the beginning of 2021 as council liaison.
He said the Hastings Municipal Airport has flourished over the last two years. Airport Manager Matt Kuhr gave a report during Monday’s meeting that included expanded services and an increase in fuel sales from around 50,000 gallons in 2018 up to about 160,000 gallons this year.
“It was very obvious to me that the advisory board that was there was a great bunch of guys that were very passionate about moving the airport forward,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder also will continue to chair an advisory board for the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center on the site of the former Hastings Regional Center in west Hastings.
“It has really came around,” he said of the facility that previously served as a drug treatment program for boys. “There was some controversy when they transferred the boys and they brought the gals in here, but it’s really kind of calmed down.”
Skutnik, who served on the city’s quiet crossing committee, is glad to see progress made on that. Earlier this year, the council approved a bid from Ben Engel Construction for work on the Hastings and Pine avenue BNSF Railway crossings in 2023.
Expansion of the Pioneer Spirit Trail into south Hastings was also a priority for Skutnik. Although no plans are currently in place for that, she implored Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab on Monday to continue that effort.
Roads and development were emphases for Rosenberg, which he said was not unlike his late father, Dave Rosenberg, who previously served on the Hastings City Council.
“Way back in the day, my dad used to be really focused on that, and it must’ve rubbed off some way,” he said.
He said he is also proud of his hand in the city bidding process.
“I think one of the best accomplishments I can have out of the four years was changing the way the city bids on equipment, especially expensive equipment,” Rosenberg said.
Before City Clerk Kim Jacobitz administered the oath of office to Huntley, Consbruck, Rowan and Fong, Mayor Corey Stutte gave each of the outgoing council members a plaque, honoring their time in office.
Stutte, as well as other council members, thanked Skutnik, Schroeder and Rosenberg for their service.
Schroeder and Rosenberg thanked each other for their friendship that developed during the time they served together on the council.
“Ted, I probably got to know you better than any of the councilmen because we used to get together, after the council meetings, just Ted and I, and visit about what was done during the day and we were looking at the future,” Rosenberg said. “So I got to know you very well, Ted. I wish you the best of luck. I know you’re looking forward to traveling more.”
Several council members thanked Skutnik for her leadership. That included her fellow First Ward councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm.
“Ginny has just taken me under her wing in the last six years,” Beahm said. “I think, naturally, as Ward 1 we share a lot of the same concerns about our neighborhoods and our ward. We’ve had some conversations about improvements we can make, some great things we can do. We’re losing a wealth of knowledge up here. (She was) definitely one of those go-to’s for those of us who were new to council who need a little bit of background on processes.”
