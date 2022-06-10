In her address to graduates of Central Community College-Hastings on May 6, Candace Walton, CCC’s chief academic officer, offered words of congratulations but also a striking message:
Go home.
“If you stop learning you’re going to regret it,” she said. “But eventually you’re going to need to get back home. Your community and your family need you skills back in your hometown. If you can get back, get back. If you can get back and it makes sense for you, please get back to your hometown and make a difference.”
Walton, who grew up in Hastings, worked in broadcasting and then launched a career in academe that took her to multiple universities within and outside Nebraska before she returned to the region for her post with CCC.
She went on to tell the graduates that if job opportunities or other factors make it impossible for them to live and work in their hometowns, they should make sure they are part of those communities, anyway, however their time, talent and treasure will allow.
“There’s a debt of gratitude to give back to those who supported you,” she said. “Pay the debt back by supporting the causes that supported your journey to graduation.”
I say Walton’s message was striking partly because graduates may have been taken aback. New holders of degrees and diplomas from any school may expect to be told at commencement that the world is their oyster, that they can do whatever they set their minds to doing with the fine education they have received, and that they should go out and set the world on fire.
Walton didn’t tell the graduates not to go out and make their mark on the world. What she did say, in no uncertain terms, is that the folks back home need them — which is why they must “get back,” “give back,” or do both.
Here in Tribland, we have many famous examples of talented hometown folks going out into the world and finding fame and fortune. Think of Willa Cather, who grew up in Red Cloud and went on to become a Pulitzer Prize-winning author. Or Evelene Brodstone, later to be known as Lady Evelyn Vestey, who grew up in Superior and became the world’s highest-paid woman business executive in the early 1900s.
Consider Harold Warp, a Kearney County boy who moved to Chicago at age 20 and made a mint as a plastics industry pioneer.
None of those three moved back home, but all spent significant time in their hometowns during their lifetimes, and all left giant legacies for their benefit. Think of The Willa Cather Foundation, which was established in Red Cloud after Cather’s death to perpetuate her memory and the relevance of her literature. Or the Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior, for which Lady Vestey paid. Or the sprawling Pioneer Village museum Warp built in Minden.
You don’t have to be rich and famous or a world traveler to have a huge impact on your community. You can “go out and come back” in a thousand different ways. Consider Wendy Toben, who has driven a school bus for the Doniphan and now Doniphan-Trumbull public schools for 50 years. Likewise, the people of the Kenesaw United Methodist Church, who disbanded as a congregation but donated their building and a large amount of cash from their treasury to help start a much-needed child care center in town. Or Julie Hill, the Superior High School alumna now living in Oklahoma who is challenging fellow graduates and others to donate for further improvements at the historic Superior Auditorium.
The examples of going out and coming back, getting back and giving back are unending.
Grafton area native Vina Mody, who died in 2021 at age 96, spent much of her life as an architect in India before returning to Fillmore County after her husband’s death and contributing greatly to the cultural life in Geneva and the surrounding area.
Lucy Ann Hapeman Dodge, the only child of an early Kearney County physician and his much younger second wife, was a lawyer and U.S. Senate aide in Washington before moving back to Minden in retirement with her husband, Austin, and becoming a local civic leader and stalwart supporter of the arts. She, too, died in 2021 at age 96.
Beverly Deepe Keever grew up in the Carleton-Belvidere area, then went on to break new ground as a woman war correspondent during the Vietnam war and teach journalism for many years at the University of Hawaii. Now, through her influence, her family has made the single-largest gift ever made to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications to fortify students’ education in depth reporting.
Jess Boldt, who has strong family ties in Ruskin, Bladen and Hastings, launched a promising art career while living in Europe and now is back in the United States, determined to make an impact for the arts and important causes in southern Nebraska and elsewhere.
Ellie Janda of Blue Hill was tapped for the prestigious U.S. Senate Youth Program this year and came away wanting to be an encouragement to other area youth and make a difference when it comes to the problem of political polarization across our country.
Even elementary students get into the act. Zechariah Davis, now 10, represented the USA as part of a national Greco-Roman wrestling team that traveled to Sweden in 2021 and is planning another wrestling adventure in India later this month.
Today’s Hastings Tribune includes the 2022 edition of Tribland Outlook, telling stories of individuals who serve our communities by going out, coming back, giving back and extending old legacies well into the future. Please take a look!
Andy Raun is editor and news director of the Hastings Tribune. Reach him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
