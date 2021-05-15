Workers from out of town will be in Hastings for several days next week to inspect electric system infrastructure on behalf of Hastings Utliities.
HU, which is the city utility department, has hired a Denver-based company to inspect power poles and transmission lines across a portion of the city beginning Monday.
Utility Asset Management Inc. is expected to begin inspections at 7 a.m. Monday and is expected to be finished by May 21, weather permitting.
The work will focus on lines and poles around the outer city limits, as well as the central portion of the city.
Residents may see workers in company-marked vehicles attaching test instruments to power poles and recording data during this time, the city said in a news release.
The inspections will not cause any interruptions to customers’ electrical service. The city appreciates customers’ cooperation to help the inspections run as efficiently as possible.
