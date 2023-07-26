A special informational meeting concerning Overeaters Anonymous is planned for Aug. 15 in Hastings.
The meeting begins 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 1832 W. Ninth St. Those attending should enter through the portico off 10th Street.
All are welcome, including those who think they may be compulsive eaters and those who are concerned about a friend or relative. Members of the medical, mental health, clergy and community support fields also are encourage to attend.
Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of people who share the common problem of compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. Members maintain anonymity.
At the Aug. 5 meeting, two guest speakers will share their stories of recovery in OA. Additional members will be available to anwer questions. This is an opportunity for compulsive eaters to learn more about their food cravings and ways to curtail obsessive eating habits and food behaviors.
According to a news release, “OA is a fellowship that offers people of all sizes and shapes common ground for finding their way out of the food-consumption abyss.”
The group is not a diet or exercise club, nor is it a religious organization. Members work the 12 steps, patterned after Alcoholics Anonymous. Those who attend meetings do not pay dues or fees for membership. The lone requirement is the desire to stop eating compulsively.
In Hastings, OA meets weekly, in-person and online. It’s usually recommended that individuals try to OA program for six weeks to see if it is working for them.
For more information, contact Deborah B. at 402-469-8255.
