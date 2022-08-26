SUPERIOR — For more than half a century, Carmen Bruening has been a fixture on Superior’s main street.
While Bruening is retiring, her store isn’t going anywhere.
Dozens of friends, family members and former employees feted Bruening with an open house on Aug. 20 at Carmen’s Style Shoppe, 352 N. Central Ave.
Bruening, 86, began working at the store when it was known as the Superior Style Shoppe in 1967. She purchased it from the Maxwell family in 1974.
Bruening’s granddaughter, Kirby Clark, now is buying the store from her.
“She built it to what it is today and has changed what she has carried based on the time and the economy and just has really been just very open to changing things,” Clark said. “When I decided to bring things in, she was open to that, too.”
Clark, 35, worked full time at the store for the last four years.
“We kind of had the discussion (about Clark succeeding Bruening) after the first year I was here just because I didn’t know if I’d like it, I didn’t know if I’d be good at it,” she said. “I’ve learned so much from her.”
Carmen’s has adapted to the challenges facing brick-and-mortar retail by keeping tabs on the needs and wants of local customers as well as having an online presence by developing an app and maintaining a website.
“It’s been wonderful for Superior to have something so close to provide so much and such a variety,” Clark said. “I think (the open house) is a wonderful example of how much she’s impacted people near and far. It’s definitely a testament to who she is and who she has been as a business person.”
Bruening and her husband, Gene, raised four children in Superior.
“It’s a great community and a wonderful place to raise children,” she said.
They also have eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
It has been a great experience working with her granddaughter.
“We both have fairly strong personalities,” Bruening said. “She’s a little easier than me. She said to somebody, ‘Grandma’s a lot easier to deal with than I thought she’d be.’ It’s been great.
“I’m delighted she’s going to be continuing it.”
Shari Placke was one of the dozens of people who attended Bruening’s open house. Placke lives in Seward now, but lived in Superior 65 years and considers Bruening her best friend.
“She’s the best there is,” Placke said.
Placke raised her three children alongside Bruening’s own children.
“She’s a great gal,” Placke said. “Sweet and honest, you always could trust her.”
“I’m not sweet,” Bruening responded.
Placke said she never bought clothes anywhere but from Carmen’s.
“She’s very devoted to the people of Superior,” she said.
Placke wasn’t surprised by the turnout at Bruening’s open house.
“She’s a really, really personable person,” she said. “Everybody loves her. She’s just real kind. I could see why she did very, very well in this business.”
Bruening’s oldest daughter, Laurie Davis, helped with the store for 20 years. She lives in Kentucky now, but visits Superior often.
“She’s had loyal customers, as you can see,” Davis said of her mother. “These people have come from all over. They became her friends. She’s done an amazing job.”
Davis said her mother “could run circles around anybody.”
Clark said Bruening still cooks all of the family meals and remains active in her children’s, grandchildren’s, great-grandchildren’s and great-great-grandchildren’s lives.
“We’re just so lucky to have such a fun and funny lady as our matriarch,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.