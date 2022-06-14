Hastings Kiwanians celebrated 70 years of helping local kids while providing a tasty breakfast meal with 2022 Pancake Day Tuesday at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Kiwanians cook and serve pancakes and sausage in a tradition that began in 1953. Patrons receive coffee, milk or juice to complete the meal. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the offerings can function as breakfast, lunch or dinner.
For many, the annual event is a social gathering they attend with friends or co-workers.
Mike Johnson, president of the Hastings Noon Kiwanis Club, said members of the group enjoy helping cook or serve the meal.
“Almost every member shows up some time during the day,” he said.
Pancake Day is normally held in March but it was postponed this year due to the rising cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the area.
The event serves as the group’s major fundraiser for the year. The club uses funds raised in the effort to support a variety of causes, including Platte Valley Youth For Christ, local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, CASA, and other local organizations that help children.
Johnson said Kiwanis provides dictionaries to every third-grader in Adams County and helping kids shop for their families around Christmas. He also pointed to the recent addition of musical playgrounds in schools across the county, organized by the group.
“It’s all about making lives better for children,” he said.
Local efforts are the Kiwanians’ main focus, but they also participate in international fundraising efforts. The current effort is to eliminate neonatal tetanus, a devastating yet preventable disease that kills babies in their first week of life.
“We do a lot of good as an organization,” Johnson said.
The local chapter celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021 and welcomes new members to its roster.
The group meets at noon every Thursday at Pastime Lanes and Johnson said anyone who would like to learn more about the organization can attend. He said members can volunteer as much or as little as they want. The group also is helping to start a chapter in Aurora.
Johnson said he didn’t realize the amount of impoverished children in the community until he joined the Kiwanis club and heard presentations from organizations working to help them.
“There’s more need here than any of us would like to admit,” he said. “It’s here right now and they need us. I hope people keep their eyes open to that need and help where they can.”
