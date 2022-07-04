Hastings families celebrated America’s birthday Monday with the time-honored Fourth of July children’s parade around Fisher Rainbow Fountain.
Bicycles, scooters, strollers and other children’s conveyances adorned with red, white and blue decorations lined up along a portion of 12th Street south of the fountain blocked off for the event.
The patriotic decorations included ribbons, streamers, American flags and more. Most attendees wore red, white and blue apparel to celebrate the day.
Six-year-old Lauryn Thompson and her 4-year-old brother, Landon, decorated their scooters with patriotic colors for the parade. Lauryn’s favorite part was a set of pinwheels on her handlebars that spun as she rode the scooter.
Their mother, Melissa, said they come out to the parade every year and the kids look forward to it as a highlight of the holiday.
“I like getting everyone in the community to come out and celebrate Independence Day,” she said. “It’s a safe event for kids.”
After opening with a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner,” the Boy Scouts presented the American flag to lead the parade. Following the Scouts were members of the Hastings High School band drum line providing cadence to the parade as it circled the fountain and ended back on the street.
Those not riding or marching in the parade lined the driveway around the fountain to wave as the procession passed.
Mike Vacek of Hastings said it was a wonderful experience for his 3-year-old son, Greyson.
“He loved waving at everybody,” Vacek said.
He remembers participating in the parade as a youngster growing up in Hastings. He said it’s a great tradition for his son to take part in, as well.
“It’s always a highlight of the summer,” he said. “It’s pretty cool that we still do this.”
It’s a tradition dating back more than 40 years.
Before the parade began, various free children’s activities were available like face painting, an inflatable slide, bean bag toss and other carnival games.
Lunch, snow cones and raffle tickets were available for purchase. Raffle prizes included a trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo as well as tickets to a Lincoln Saltdogs baseball game and the Oregon Trail Rodeo.
Laura Stutte is executive director of the YWCA of Adams County that organizes the parade as a fundraising event. Proceeds support youth programs operated by the organization.
“It’s a small fundraiser, but it’s more about the community event and coming out to see everyone,” she said. “We had a wonderful turnout.”
The event is great for young children, such as Stutte’s 5-year-old daughter, Lila, who can’t stay up late enough to see the fireworks.
“This is her Fourth of July,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.