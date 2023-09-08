Parents and members of the public are invited to learn about digital citizenship presentations being offered to students at Hastings Public Schools.
Two parent meetings will be held Tuesday. The first starts at 5:30 p.m. focusing on fourth- and fifth-grade students at Watson Elementary School, 1720 Crane Ave. A second parent meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be at the Hastings Middle School, 201 N. Marian Road.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the school will be working with BraveBe Child Advocacy Center to provide information about digital citizenship to students. Before that happens, the center wants to meet with parents in an open house setting to answer any questions.
“When this subject was brought to us, the thing that caught our eye the most was the first step was with the parents,” he said. “We felt that was huge.”
Working with parents to ensure student safety online is critical, Schneider said. Parents of students in fourth through eighth grade received a letter inviting them to the open house. Included in the letter is a form for parents to have their student opt out of the lessons.
“We need to educate students, but we also need to educate parents on what to look for,” Schneider said. “We’re hoping parents are able to attend the meeting and learn what they can do and the dangers involved.”
Objectives of the presentations will include identifying a digital footprint and why it’s important, the dangers associated with public profiles, and where students are going online. Presenters will discuss students using alternative accounts and related concerns.
Students in the middle school also will discuss topics of sexting, the dangers of sending nude photographs and sextortion.
BraveBe Child Advocacy Center is a Lincoln non-profit organization that provides a safe, child-friendly location for conducting forensic interviews and medical evaluations for abused children in southeast Nebraska.
The meetings are open to the public as well. A parent of a student in another grade level can sit in on the meetings, even if they didn’t receive a direct invitation.
“We’re not sending them direct invites, but anybody is welcome,” Schneider said.
