Parents and members of the public are invited to learn about digital citizenship presentations being offered to students at Hastings Public Schools.

Two parent meetings will be held Tuesday. The first starts at 5:30 p.m. focusing on fourth- and fifth-grade students at Watson Elementary School, 1720 Crane Ave. A second parent meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be at the Hastings Middle School, 201 N. Marian Road.

