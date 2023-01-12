KENESAW — About 30 parents and teachers at Kenesaw Public Schools came out to support elementary principal Joe Wiechman Wednesday after the future of his job was put in question recently.
Supporters attended Kenesaw’s school board meeting Wednesday evening, and three parents expressed interest in keeping Wiechman employed at the school during the public comment portion of the meeting. The meeting was moved from the school library to the cafeteria to accommodate the crowd.
Parent Jessika Benes described Wiechman as “very approachable” by students and parents alike.
“It’s amazing to have an administrator who’s with the kids every day,” she said. “I think he’s a very valuable resource.”
Another parent, Megan Krous, said Wiechman has been willing to work with students facing any issue and find solutions to meet their needs.
“Mr. Wiechman has been a blessing,” she said. “He’s been great with the kids, and the kids love him.”
Parent Stacy Adams said having an approachable principal is crucial when students aren’t comfortable talking to a teacher about an issue, which one of her children experienced firsthand.
She said Wiechman was positioned to provide a safe place for the child because of his willingness to interact with the students on a regular basis.
“He’s always playing basketball with the kids,” she said. “It’s great for an administrator to be able to do that.”
Concerns about Wiechman’s employment rose after the Dec. 12, 2022, school board meeting.
Wiechman’s contract wasn’t renewed during the December meeting, when the board renewed contracts for Superintendent Rick Masters and the high school principal, Nicole LeClaire.
A special meeting was scheduled for Jan. 4 to discuss Wiechman’s employment, but that meeting was canceled after Wiechman submitted a letter of resignation on Jan. 3. That letter of resignation has since been rescinded.
Wiechman declined to comment on the issue.
There was no public discussion during Wednesday’s meeting about the reason Wiechman’s contract wasn’t renewed, and no items regarding his employment were on the agenda.
The board members met with Steve Williams with KSB School Law in Lincoln in executive session for about 47 minutes for a strategy session to receive legal advice regarding personnel hearing procedures and related matters.
After the closed-session meeting, Williams said he couldn’t comment on the case specifically and that Nebraska law prohibits a school board from commenting on personnel matters.
In other business, recently elected board members Tonya Hansen and Katheryn Schneider took the oath of office.
— Elected Marlin Kimle to serve as board president, Kay Sidders as vice president, Shandra Uden as secretary and Hansen as treasurer.
— Approved a resolution to re-adopt existing board policies.
— Designated the Hastings Tribune as the official newspaper for public notices.
— Designated Dana F. Cole and Company LLP, in Minden as school auditor.
— Approved Adams County Bank as school depository.
— Designated Perry, Guthery, Haase & Gessford P.C., L.L.O., as the school attorney.
— Appointed Heather Breight as the district’s Title IX coordinator.
— Appointed Superintendent Rick Masters as the non-discrimination compliance coordinator.
— Approved a $7,400 quote from Rutt’s Heating and Air to replace a variable-speed drive on an air handler unit.
— Approved the purchase of a new exterior door for the boiler room.
— Reviewed and approved the 2021-2022 audit.
— Approved a $25,000 transfer from the general fund to the activities fund.
— Approved a $15,000 transfer from the general fund to the nutrition fund.
The next meeting will be Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
