KENESAW — About 30 parents and teachers at Kenesaw Public Schools came out to support elementary principal Joe Wiechman Wednesday after the future of his job was put in question recently.

Supporters attended Kenesaw’s school board meeting Wednesday evening, and three parents expressed interest in keeping Wiechman employed at the school during the public comment portion of the meeting. The meeting was moved from the school library to the cafeteria to accommodate the crowd.

0
0
0
0
0