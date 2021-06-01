Memorial Day decorations that were placed at Parkview Cemetery will need to be picked up within the next two weeks to avoid removal by cemetery staff, the city of Hastings announced in a news release.
Decorations will remain at gravesites until the end of the day on June 14. Staff will remove any remaining temporary flowers or decorations at 7 a.m. on June 15. Items in permanent vases will not be removed.
Decorations that are picked up by staff will be stored for one week, and will be discarded after that. Contact cemetery staff at 402-461-2300 with questions or concerns.
The city thanks residents for their cooperation with the pick-up process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.