The Hastings community this year will resume its longtime tradition of honoring fallen military personnel and veterans with a Memorial Day morning ceremony in Parkview Cemetery.
The traditional program, which begins 10 a.m. Monday on Veterans Memorial Circle near 13th Street and Elm Avenue, is being coordinated this year by Hastings Elks Lodge No. 159.
The Memorial Day program was canceled for 2020 due to public health restrictions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. It was replaced for that year only by the simple playing of taps every hour throughout the day by one of several local musicians.
Keith Nielson, president of the Nebraska State Elks Association, will serve as marshal of the day for Monday’s program. Duane Norris reprises his longtime role as master of ceremonies and will provide the welcome.
Brian McDonald, commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 9, and Cathy Winegarden, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1346, will lower the U.S. flag to half-staff in memory of the dead. Caitlin Houdek will sing the National Anthem.
Chaplain John Mueller of Mary Lanning Healthcare will offer the invocation and later the benediction.
Boy Scout Troop No. 200 will perform the flag-folding ceremony. All present then will be invited to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Representatives of numerous local veterans’ organizations and auxiliaries, fraternal organizations and public safety agencies will place wreaths. Then, the Hastings High School Brass Ensemble (Tanner Bauer, Luke Brooks, Mekenzie Miller, Wyatt Russel, Colman Scharff and Ian Waite) will present a medley of patriotic music under the direction of their band director, Erin Beave.
The Hastings Military Honor Guard, which includes representatives of the American Legion, DAV and VFW, will present the salute. Taps and echo will be played by Louie Eckhardt, band director at Hastings College, and Beave.
Featured speaker for the day will be Brad Norton of Hastings, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force.
Norton grew up on a farm west of Elgin. He entered the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1975. He received his commission upon graduation in 1979. He completed pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas in June 1980.
Norton flew the RF-4 Phantom II in the United Kingdom, Germany and stateside over the next decade. He has held key staff positions at the squadron, group, wing and headquarters levels and also has flown the T-33, T-37, T-38, T-45 and RF-4C aircraft.
He is an instructor pilot in both the T-38 and RF-4C aircraft, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Flight Safety Officer School and a graduate of the USAF Fighter Weapons Instructor School. He accumulated 31 combat hours flying 11 unarmed reconnaissance combat missions in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm in February 1991.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.