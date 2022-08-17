The Hastings Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday was the last for Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe.
Parnell-Rowe is leaving the city of Hastings to become the town administrator in Buena Vista, Colorado. She made the announcement during the Planning Commission meeting.
“I’m really looking forward to that opportunity,” she said. “My daughter graduated this last year. It’s kind of just me and my dog. I really want to just fast-track my career since city management has always been a goal for me. Being an administrator is the next step. This is a community I really feel strongly about and believe in. It’s one that is very close to where I used to live when I lived in Colorado and have visited at least yearly. It’s a beautiful community.”
Parnell-Rowe has lived in Hastings since 2016 to be closer to her parents. Prior to working for the city of Hastings she worked at Royal Engineered Composites in Minden where she was contracts administrator.
Parnell-Rowe grew up in Hastings and is a 1991 graduate of Hastings High School.
Her father owned and ran C.L. Wimer Construction in Hastings from the 1970s to late 1990s.
Parnell-Rowe has a diverse background in both the public and private sector.
Before Royal, she worked two years as city administrator/clerk/treasurer for the city of Creighton, Nebraska.
Before Creighton, she worked as a planning administrative assistant and then city planner for the city of Woodland Park, Colorado.
She also was in the aeronautics industry previously, in Colorado, doing contract administration.
She will be entering into a contract during the Buena Vista trustee meeting next Tuesday where she will be introduced in her new role.
“I want you to know that I’ve enjoyed working with each and every one of you,” Parnell-Rowe told Planning Commission members. “I think Hastings has a lot of great things going on. I’m so excited to see new additions to the Planning Commission that I think are really exciting and have a lot of great feedback. That’s what we need.”
The change comes as the city of Hastings is on the front end of updating its comprehensive plan.
“I think you guys will make some recommendations to City Council that will be very important and the comprehensive plan will be a big key in that,” Parnell-Rowe said. “I believe our consultants, Marvin Consultants, is a very strong firm. They’ve done a lot of things in the city of Hastings from housing studies to other little projects. So I feel they will have a good handle on the comprehensive plan.”
Planning Commission Chairman Greg Sinner wished Parnell-Rowe good luck.
“You will be missed,” he said. “We do wish you well as you go forward.”
Also during the meeting, board members reviewed proposed amendments to the Hastings City Code to amend language for home occupations.
Proposed changes were brought before the Planning Commission in July and tabled. Planning Commission members voted 9-0 to again table action on the amendments, until holding a work session in early September.
Changes made by Development Services staff members to the code language following the July meeting included the following:
- Removed language limiting premises to one home occupation.
- Altered the language to include accessory structures and opened up the signage requirements to not be limited to principal building.
- Removed times allowable for businesses.
Recommendations include an application and $40 fee.
Parnell-Rowe said the application fee is intended to cover the staff time it takes to work with the permits.
She said the intent of the code changes is to help avoid traffic and parking concerns as well as prevent negative effects on neighborhoods by home businesses.
Some Planning Commission members stated opposition to the $40 application fee; others said they didn’t oppose it.
Parnell-Rowe said the city would work with the applicant on compliance.
“We wouldn’t just go in and strong-arm them and tell them, ‘You can’t do this from your home,’ ” she said. “The intent is to take a softer approach with them and ease them to make it so it would work for that neighborhood and yet still allow them to do that use.”
Sinner said he doesn’t agree with the fee, but he likes the permit process for the neighborhood and help with compliance.
“As far as the permit fee, my personal feeling has been and always will be if a department truly wants to institute these regulations and the changing of the code, they need to absorb that in their general fund,” he said. “That’s what government is. That’s why we fund the city.”
The cost should be part of the budget planning process, Sinner said.
“If you think it’s going to cost more, you need to ask for that right now and let the council decide if that’s truly the way they want to go,” he said.
Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy said the way he interprets code changes typically wouldn’t trigger a home visit from him.
“The extent of my review from face value of what we’re looking at it would be more along the lines of parking — is there a dedicated fire lane where they are preparing to do parking? Things of that nature, making sure they got address numbers,” he said. “Other than that, I would not typically be entering into anybody’s home, unless there was some other red flag on that application.”
Sinner recommended holding a work session in the first half of September involving applicable staff members and try to get information that planning commission members want.
“I think hearing from the different inspectors, that would be worthy information as far as what they’re seeing, what they’re finding, what’s bringing this to the table; get some more insight to this,” he said. “It might clear up some of the questions we have or have had a little bit more.”
Also during the meeting, planning commission members unanimously recommended approval of a plan modification to Redevelopment Area Number No. 1, Corner Building Project, for the building at 701-709 W. First St.
The site is planned to be the future home of Queen City Interiors on the main floor and office space on the second floor.
Total anticipated project costs are about $1 million for construction and installation of the project. Cost of tax increment financing eligible public improvements are estimated to be $212,000.
The redevelopment project area currently has an estimated valuation of $178,423. The proposed redevelopment will create an additional valuation of $770,886.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.