The community planners developing Hastings’ new comprehensive plan are putting a call out for more participation.
Keith Marvin and Mason Herrman with Marvin Planning Consultants provided an update on the comprehensive plan process during the Hastings Planning Commission’s meeting Tuesday.
“We have gone full bore and we still have more to do as far as trying to get as much public input as possible,” Marvin said.
Members of the public are invited to share the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in every aspect of the community, including housing, transportation, land use, public health, economic development and public safety.
The Comprehensive Plan is seen as a document to help guide development in Hastings for the next decade.
Marvin Planning Consultants representatives as well as city staff organized a series of open house meetings Oct. 3-6 — a couple of which Marvin said were well attended.
So far, 70-75 surveys have been completed.
“People just aren’t taking the time to give us their input and their thoughts,” Marvin said.
He said this is a nationwide problem.
Marvin and Herrman also are asking for more participation through the MindMixer link at hastings.mindmixer.com. MindMixer is a site that enables the planners to gather very specific feedback about the strengths and needs in the community.
About 10 people have provided feedback with three people active on the site.
“That’s something we need to push out because that’s such a great way to get involved, and it’s just not quite there yet,” Herrman said.
He will attend Celebration of Lights encouraging participation and feedback.
Herrman also is buying gift cards from locally owned businesses to give to MindMixer participants.
Marvin said Marvin Planning Consultants will return to Hastings after the start of the next year.
“We really want as much input as we possibly can from the public when we do this,” said. “That’s why we’re spending our time and effort right now trying to get people to give us input on those types of things.”
Marvin said it’s crucial for citizens to voice their opinions, as those ideas will be used to develop the comprehensive plan.
“We don’t want it to be our plan,” he said. “We want it to be Hastings’ plan.”
This new comprehensive plan follows other similar studies in recent years, such as a transportation and parking study. Marvin said Hastings residents have asked him if they have completed one of the other studies why do they need to participate in the comprehensive plan.
“That’s a different study,” he said. “Part of that is coming in here, but there’s still other topics we need to hear about.”
Also during the Planning Commission meeting, Randy Chick, executive director of the Community Redevelopment Authority, gave an update on tax increment financing. Planning Commission members also discussed how best to communicate through email in a way to facilitate possible public information requests.
