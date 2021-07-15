Fans were running and a door leading outside was propped open to keep the Eagles Club kitchen at least somewhat comfortable Wednesday afternoon while 100 dozen kolache pastries were baked.
A handful of members of the South Central Nebraska Czechs were contributing the effort in advance of the group’s 45th annual Czech Festival 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver Ave. That includes 16-year-old Emma Cerny of Hastings who will be crowned South Central Nebraska Czech Queen on Saturday.
She joined her grandmother, Jan Hoffmeister of Beaver Crossing, mother Julie and younger sisters Gigi, 11, and Bri, 8.
Demand for the kolaches will be as hot as the kitchen was on Wednesday and Thursday while baking the round pastries filled with a fruit topping.
Although the bake sale is advertised as starting at 10 a.m., customers often come sooner.
“We’ll have people here at 9:30 just to buy the kolache and then they’ll run right out the door,” club president Dave Hajny said.
Among other activities is an authentic Czech meal starting at 11:30 a.m. and children’s kolache eating contest around 1 p.m.
Also, this year Hastings centenarian Georgia Bishel will receive the statewide Kucera Award around 11 a.m.
Hoffmeister led the kolache-making effort, as she does every year. Her great-grandmother taught her grandmother how to make kolaches.
“My grandmother lived like a quarter mile away from us when I was growing up,” she said. “So I went down there every Saturday and we baked. I didn’t bake as often as my grandma did, but every time I baked I taught my daughter, all my kids. I even put my son in there too.”
Now kolaches typically are baked on holidays and for family events.
“Growing up I think it was something they just always had us do,” Julie Cerny said. “Just come to the kitchen and help them and just watch. I didn’t realize growing up that it was anything special until I was older and you realize it’s kind of a lost art. It’s a lost tradition that most people my age don’t know how to do.”
On Friday, the group will bake rholicky, which is like a Czech croissant, and houska braided bread.
Emma, who will be a sophomore at St. Cecilia in the fall, never thought she would become a Czech queen even though she’s been involved with the South Central Nebraska Czechs her whole life.
“I was kind of like, oh I’ll never do that,” she said. “No, I won’t be a queen.”
Growing up, she was a shy tomboy. So it came as a surprise when Emma volunteered to wear the crown and sash.
“I think it’ll be exciting to be that inspiration for younger kids running around,” she said. “I think that’ll be fun.”
As queen, she will attend other, nearby Czech festivals.
“It’s kind of nice to go and support the other queens that are doing it, joining in with like-minded individuals and it’s a good thing for the youth to be doing, I think,” her mother, Julie, said.
When it comes to baking traditional Czech pastries and bread, Julie said it’s important to pass on those traditions.
“Just to pass on that little bit of our heritage and just talk about, ‘These are some of the traditional things we cook’ and ‘This is where our family came from’ — just to pass that down and have the kids interested and be able to learn about it to pass it down to their kids, I think is just a really neat thing to be able to say we can do,” she said.
