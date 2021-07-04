In the unveiling of renovations to Fisher Rainbow Fountain, hundreds gathered there Sunday for the Fourth of July children’s parade.
Having grown up three blocks away, Jodi Bahr of Hastings was happy to see that the swan statues are still featured in the fountain.
“I’m really excited that, although they changed the color of the fence, they kept the swans,” she said. “As a kid, I loved coming out and watching it (the fountain).”
Her father, Bob Carpenter, has lived at the nearby house for 43 years and said the family usually comes out for the parade.
He missed being able to come out last year when the event was canceled due to the pandemic.
“It’s good to see people out again,” he said.
Boy Scouts presented the American flag to start off the parade, followed by members of the Hastings High School band drum line.
Children riding bicycles, scooters, strollers and other conveyances adorned with patriotic decor paraded through the driveway around Fisher Fountain. The red, white and blue decorations included streamers, ribbons, pinwheels and American flags. Most attendees wore red, white and blue apparel.
“I love seeing how they decorate their bikes and strollers,” said Laura Stutte, executive director of the YWCA of Adams County that organizes the parade as a fundraising event that goes to support youth programs operated by the organization.
Stutte said the event is perfect for young children, such as her 4-year-old daughter, Lila, who can’t stay up late enough to see the fireworks.
“It’s mainly a fun, family activity,” she said. “It’s a small fundraiser, but we just enjoy putting this on for the community.”
While waiting for the parade to begin, a variety of businesses and organizations offered children’s activities like face painting, an inflatable slide and other kids’ games. Lunch and raffle tickets were for sale, but all the other activities were free.
Kate Potter of Hastings brought her 5-year-old son, Isaac, and was glad to see the parade back.
“I’m just glad we get to do it this year,” she said. “It’s great to get the kiddos together. I like how they have fun games to keep the kids from getting bored.”
Daniel and Kimberly Buller of Hastings said they were glad to be able to make it in time for the parade this year.
“We have been here before, but never made it in time for the parade,” Kimberly said.
Their 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, decorated her bike with streamers and a sign proclaiming “The 4th of July rocks.” She also helped her 3-year-old brother, Noah, with his bike.
“For my bike, it was hard, but his bike was easy,” Sophia said.
Her uncle, Josh Barrett, attended the parade with his husband, Roger.
Roger, an Army veteran now serving in a civil capacity in Belgium, said he was impressed by the patriotism shown in the parade.
“It’s really impressive,” he said. “What’s amazing to me is seeing all the flags here and all the displays of patriotism. I don’t know if I’ve seen this level of patriotism displayed anywhere else.”
