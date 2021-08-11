Hastings Public Library Director Amy Hafer is pleased with 2021 Summer Reading numbers.
Hafer said she is particularly pleased with the completion rate of 55%.
Completion by age group includes children at 53%, tweens at 54%, teens at 59% and adults at 57%.
“As far as almost reaching 60% completion rates, that’s really high for us,” she said.
The library announced the statistics on Tuesday.
Prizes were available to participants who completed the program.
There were 830 total sign-ups for both programs — 448 in the summer reading and 382 in the activities program. Total participation has been higher in the past, getting over 1,000 some years.
“We’re excited that numbers are good in terms of people coming back to the library when we couldn’t have people in the library last year,” Hafer said. “Of course, we’d like to see more people in a community our size participate. We’ve got some ideas for next year. Overall we’re really pleased, especially with the completion rate. We’re really excited for the number of people who read all summer long.”
Going forward, the library likely will incorporate a hybrid approach to its summer reading program similar to what it did this year.
“I think we’ll keep offering both as an option because people like being able to do it online,” Hafer said. “Some people are really adept at doing the online version and racking up points and logging minutes online when they do the summer reading app — especially teenagers counting up their minutes. You earn badges when you do that. Then some people like just coming for the programs and seeing magicians and performers and presenters in person.”
The Summer Reading Program, which had the theme Tales for Tails, began June 1 with a virtual kickoff with Heartland Pet Connection and Start Over Rover.
The shelters were integral throughout the Summer Reading Program.
“They were great,” Hafer said. “They let us do some programming there. They let us dress up some animals. We took treats to them. Some of the kids made toys and treats in some of the programming to give to the animals. I think some of the animals we showcased got adopted. That was great for them.”
Among participants, 36.9% were children, 23.9% were adults 23.9%, 23.6% were tweens, and 15.7% were teens.
Thirteen families completed the family bonus program in which the whole family completed the summer reading program.
“It’s really fun to see kids encourage their parents to read too,” Hafer said.
She encourages children in middle grades to read to younger siblings because each child gets to count that time.
“It’s a wonderful way for a family to participate reading together as a family,” she said.
Summer Reading Program participants didn’t quite reach the community goal of 500,000 minutes read, accomplishing 301,811 total minutes.
“I think we set that kind of high, but we did have treats at the end that we were able to donate to both of those shelters,” Hafter said. “We have a staff that loves animals, so it was a great theme for us.”
In-person story times at the library recently returned, in part because of the success of summer reading.
“We had such a good turnout for that that we knew people were ready to come back into the library, especially families with young children,” Hafer said. “So we took the plunge and started in-person story times again.”
The turnout for story time has been great.
“Our staff has been really excited to read to kids again instead of to a camera,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.