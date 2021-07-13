Patrons of the Adams Central School District spoke out against proposed state health standards that include lessons for young children on gender identity during the school board’s meeting Monday.
The meeting had to be moved the Adams Central High School cafeteria to accommodate the roughly 30 people who attended the hearing. Nine patrons spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to ask the school board to reject proposed state health standards being considered by the Nebraska Department of Education.
Under the proposed standards, kindergartners would learn about different kinds of family structures, including same-gender families. First-graders would be taught about gender identity and gender stereotypes. Students in fourth grade would be taught the difference between sex assigned at birth and gender identity.
Sixth-graders would learn about a range of identities related to sexual orientation, including heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual and pansexual. They would be taught the differences between cisgender, transgender, gender nonbinary, gender expansive and gender identity.
Adams Central patrons voiced “strong opposition” to the proposed standards.
Tressa Nelson said conversations about gender and sex need to begin at home.
“It’s a parent’s job to teach sex education,” she said. “It’s not within the jurisdiction of the school.”
She explained that the standards include teaching kindergartners the medically accurate names for genitalia, which likely would be accomplished through the use of picture association, thus exposing children to images of a sexual nature at a young age.
“How would our teachers teach this specific standard without showing pictures?” she said.
Grant Nitzel of Hastings said the proposed standards amount to the sexualization of kids. He said it also plays a role in family breakdown.
His wife, Deb, concurred, pointing out the deletion of the nuclear family as a family type option at the seventh-grade level.
“People who are in favor of this can teach this to their kids at home,” she said.
Andrea Collins, a parent and substitute teacher, said she was glad to see so many come out to voice their opinion to the school board. It shows parents do care about what is being taught to their children.
“I’m thankful we are a conservative district, and it looks like we might have to fight to keep it that way,” she said. “This has no place in classrooms.”
Paul and Ronna Fredrichs offered the board sample letters protesting the standards that other school boards have sent to the education department.
Paul also referenced a group of 30 state senators who signed a resolution opposing the changes. He said parents should decide when to teach children about sexual orientation and related topics.
“There’s way too much in there that doesn’t need to be in there,” he said. “They’re trying to teach adult themes to very young children.”
One of those senators, Steve Halloran of Hastings, also spoke at the meeting. He said he hopes the proposed standards will be revised, but encouraged the board to reject them and denounce them to the state board.
“I don’t think we need to be confusing students about their gender,” he said.
Halloran also spoke out against critical race theory being added to school curriculum. He said it amounts to pitting races against one another, teaching white students that they are inherently racist and telling children of color that they are valued less than their white counterparts. He said it’s just an unproven assumption and shouldn’t be taught at school.
“It would divide and pit the races against each other,” he said. “It would appear neither group benefits from this. All students will lose if we teach critical race theory.”
There was no action taken by the board as the topic wasn’t included on the agenda.
Board President Dave Johnson thanked the patrons for sharing their views on the topic.
“It’s great to see such a turnout,” he said. “I appreciate hearing your concerns and opinions. The message is pretty clear.”
The standards under consideration by the Nebraska Department of Education would be optional if they’re approved, so school districts would be free to accept or ignore them.
Even if they weren’t optional, Superintendent Shawn Scott said, the district has a policy in place to allow parents to opt out of such programs.
“If there is something objectionable, we try to find an alternative for parents,” he said.
In other business, the board:
- Conducted a hearing and approved the student fees policy.
- Conducted a hearing and approved a parental involvement policy, bullying policy, student drug testing policy and attendance policy.
- Approved updated policies for bulletin boards, video surveillance and search, classroom environments and curriculum development and adoption.
- Amended the 2021-22 school calendar to adjust for changes the Nebraska School Activities Association made to its basketball tournament.
- Discussed the COVID-19 plan for the 2021-22 school year.
The next regular meeting will be Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.