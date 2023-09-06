Past and present congregation members and friends of Peace Lutheran Church are invited to gather Sept. 10 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the congregation’s founding.
An anniversary worship service will begin 9 a.m. at the church, 906 N. California Ave. Festivities continue at 2 p.m. with a special service featuring guest speakers who have played significant roles in the congregation’s journey of faith and service. Christine Niemeyer will provide music. A cake and punch reception will follow.
