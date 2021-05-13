HARVARD — After nearly 80 years, the mortal remains of a U.S. Navy sailor from Harvard finally are coming home to rest among family members and be recognized by a grateful community.
Charles “Alan” Jones, 21, of Harvard was killed during the infamous surprise attack by Japanese forces at Pearl Harbor just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, while serving aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma. He was among the 429 crewmen who perished when aircraft bombarded the ship with at least eight torpedo hits in an attack that ushered the U.S. into World War II the following day.
Until recently, just 35 of the victims had been identified following the attack, with nearly 400 deceased Navy personnel buried as Unknowns in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
As part of the USS Oklahoma Project, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, exhumed all of the unknown remains from the ship and began the lengthy identification process in 2015. Through anthropological and DNA evidence, more than 100 of the ship’s casualties have been identified since 2017.
Jones was positively identified through a DNA sample collected in 2019 from his nephew, Robert Alan “Bob” Stett of Harvard.
Stett’s mother, Frances “Frannie” Jones Stett, was Jones’ youngest sister.
Bob Stett’s cousin, Janice (Yost) Domeier of Hastings, is the daughter of Faye Jones Yost and is Jones’ only other surviving niece or nephew. Neither cousin had yet been born at the time of Jones’ death.
Stett said both were well acquainted with stories of their uncle’s service and sacrifice from their parents, however.
“I was actually named after him,” Stett said. “My middle name is Alan. He (Jones) and a good friend of his, Robert Young from Illinois, would come back to Harvard on leave to visit.
“Robert was also killed at Pearl Harbor at the same time Alan died on the Oklahoma. I feel pretty privileged to carry their names.”
About six months after submitting his swab DNA test by mail, Stett was notified by Navy personnel that the results were indeed a match. A photograph of Jones’ remains was part of a file provided to the family that included details of his military service record. Included among his recovered remains were 15 bones, including his cranium.
“It was pretty shocking,” Stett said of the DNA confirmation. “They found a lot of his remains.”
Jones had enlisted for six years and planned to make a career of his military service in the Navy. He was a seaman second class at the time of his death and was awarded the Purple Heart posthumously for paying the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.
The Purple Heart medal, along with copies of original telegrams informing the family of his Missing in Action and later Killed in Action status, are carefully preserved by Domeier among her keepsakes.
VFW Post No. 5539 in Harvard is named in Jones’ honor.
A coffin holding Jones’ remains will be transported from Omaha on Saturday for a 10:30 a.m. graveside service with full military honors at Harvard Cemetery. Apfel Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Family members will be on hand to greet guests at a luncheon following the graveside service at the Harvard Community Room, 125 N. Harvard Ave., No. 125.
“I am really looking forward to it,” Stett said. “It’s going to be a great honor, not just for me, but for the whole town. To me, he’s a war hero, and I think a lot of people in Harvard think that.
“It’s just going to be great to finally have him back home. He’ll be with his two sisters, mom, and aunt buried in Harvard. We’ll be able to go out and see him there whenever we want now. It’ll be sort of a homecoming to him.”
Domeier said there will be four generations of nieces and nephews in attendance to welcome Jones home to his eternal resting place Saturday at the cemetery. She said she hopes the ceremony, which was put off until now by the family because of coronavirus and inclement weather concerns, will be well-attended by the community.
“It’s still a shock,” Domeier said. “We never expected this to happen but are very happy we get to do this.
“He is our family hero. He is important to us. We’re just blessed that we can do this.”
Laurie Jarzynka, president of the Harvard VFW Auxiliary, said representatives from the auxiliary and VFW post named for Jones plan to attend the graveside service. A former undersecretary of the Navy also is expected to pay his respects in person at the ceremony.
“I never thought in my lifetime I’d see anything like this,” Jarzynka said of Jones’ unlikely identification and relocation. “In a small town, you just don’t see a lot of this kind of stuff. He (Jones) was missing for so many years, and now his family finally gets peace, knowing that they found him.
“We’re proud of all the veterans, but it’s special that they found him. We’re hoping a lot of the community and county turn out. These veterans need to be recognized.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.