Samuel Perry of Hastings recently completed all the requirements necessary to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Perry, the son of Michael and Elena Perry, is a senior at Hastings High School. He is a member of Scouts BSA Troop No. 207 of Hastings and has earned 21 merit badges.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Perry conducted a supply drive for the enCourage Advocacy Center.
