Pet owners in the city limits have about a month to renew pet licenses before incurring a late fee.
Each year, pet licenses expire on Jan. 1. Residents have until March 31 to renew pet licenses before the late fee is imposed.
To obtain a pet license, an owner needs to provide a current rabies vaccination certificate, which includes a description of the animal.
Renewals or new licenses can be completed weekdays at the Hastings Police Department, 317 S. Burlington Ave., during regular daytime business hours.
Licenses also can be purchased through the mail if pet owners send a rabies vaccination certificate and the fee through check, cash, money orders, or credit card information to the police department at 317 S. Burlington Ave., Hastings, NE 68901-5936.
The certificate of rabies along with the registration and license to the pet owner will be returned, usually by mail. There is no extra fee for mailed or emailed registrations.
One- and three-year licenses are available. The three-year licenses were introduced in 2005, and reminder postcards are sent out when they need to be renewed.
If an animal is neutered, licenses cost $8.75 for one year and $21.25 for three years. Licenses for pets not neutered are $11.25 for one year and $28.75 for three years. For owners over the age of 55 with animals not neutered, the cost is $10.25 for one year and $25.25 for three years.
The forms and fees can be found on the department’s website, www.hastingspolice.org, under Licensing and Permits.
For more information, call the police department at 402-461-2380.
