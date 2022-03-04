March 31 is the deadline for renewing pet licenses at the Hastings Police Department before late fees are added.
Each year, pet licenses expire on Jan. 1. Residents have until March 31 to renew pet licenses before a late fee is imposed.
To obtain a pet license, an owner needs to provide a current rabies vaccination certificate, which includes a description of the animal.
Renewals or new licenses can be completed at the police station, 317 S. Burlington Ave., which currently is open during regular business hours.
Licenses also can be purchased through the mail if pet owners send a rabies vaccination certificate and the fee through check, cash, money orders, or credit card information to the Hastings Police Department, 317 S. Burlington Ave., Hastings, NE 68901-5936.
The certificate of rabies vaccination will be returned to the owner along with the registration and license, usually by mail. There is no extra fee for mailed or emailed registrations.
One- and three-year licenses are available. The three-year licenses were introduced in 2005, and reminder postcards are sent out when they need to be renewed.
If an animal is neutered, licenses cost $8.75 for one year and $21.25 for three years. Licenses for pets not neutered are $11.25 for one year and $28.75 for three years. For owners over the age of 55 with animals not neutered, the cost is $10.25 for one year and $25.25 for three years.
The forms and fees can be found on the department’s website, www.hastingspolice.org, under Permits and Licensing.
For more information, call the police department at 402-461-2380.
