Two farmers with deep ties to the land in east central Nebraska are vying for a seat on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District board of directors.
Incumbent Larry K. Moore of rural Ulysses and challenger Kevin Peterson of rural Osceola are running to represent Subdistrict 1 on the board.
The Upper Big Blue district, headquartered in York, encompasses all of York County, almost all of Hamilton County, northeastern Adams County, northern Clay and Fillmore counties, and parts of Saline, Seward, Butler and Polk counties.
Although Ulysses and Osceola may seem far removed from Tribland, voters in the Hastings Tribune’s coverage area will be asked to choose between Moore and Peterson when they receive their general election ballots. That’s because in the Upper Big Blue district, candidates for any subdistrict seat must live in that subdistrict, but are elected by voters districtwide.
Both Moore and Peterson responded recently to a Hastings Tribune survey of candidates in contested races for NRD board seats.
Moore, 81, is a retired farmer in an operation with his brother, son and grandson. Their operation includes both irrigated and rain-fed acres, and they are striving to use no-till practices and incorporate cover crops on 100% of their farm ground.
He and his wife, Janice, have three children and nine grandchildren. His grandson is the seventh generation of the family to farm in Polk County.
Moore attended high school in Gresham and two years at the University of Nebraska agriculture college in Lincoln, and has taken several community college courses.
He has served on the UBBNRD board since 1975. He has served four years as board chairman, two years as vice chairman, and at various times has been chairman of all standing and several special committees on the board.
He also served eight years on the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, including one year as chairman and one year as vice chairman; 19 years on the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts board of directors, including two years as vice president, and as Nebraska representative to the National Association of Conservation Districts; four years as a member of the Nebraska Water Resources Association; four years on the Butler County Planning Commission, including two years as vice chairman; and as a member of a task force studying NRD subdistrict representation, population ratio, district operations and financing that prepared a report for the Nebraska Legislature. He currently is a member of the Kansas-Nebraska Blue River Compact Administration for the Big and Little Blue rivers in the two states.
Moore said the efficient use and management of groundwater quantity and availability has been a high priority in the UBBNRD, and that the district has worked with many groups and municipalities facing groundwater quality challenges.
The district also is helping provide places for people to enjoy outdoor activities, including hiking and biking trails, campsites, and hunting and fishing areas where possible. Many of the projects are multipurpose, Moore said, and many of the sites “present both a great opportunity and challenge to the district for future development.”
“My experience of working with the public and a lifetime of living in the district has made me a good board member,” Moore said. “Being involved in working with other groups at the state and local level has allowed me to see many points of vie on resource management.”
Moore said he has enjoyed working on the many challenges facing the district and would like to continue in office.
“I am willing to spend the time required to be aware of and work on the challenges facing the entire district,” he said.
Peterson, 44, is a farmer and livestock producer.
He and his wife, Cassidy, have been married for 20 years and have three children: Caleb, 17, Braylon, 15; and Aubrey, 11.
Peterson graduated from Osceola High School in 1996 and earned an associate’s degree in diversified agriculture from Southeast Community College in 1999.
Over the past 10 years, he has served on the boards of directors and in leadership for the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation, Nebraska Pork Producers Association and Nebraska Environmental Trust. He currently serves on the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s Environmental Quality Council as well as the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council. Locally, he has served in many capacities for the local FFA chapter, Osceola Masonic Lodge No. 65 and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Peterson’s relationship with the NRD up to now has included filing well and irrigation use forms and maintaining nitrogen certification as required. The Petersons also have sourced trees for planting shelterbelts from the NRD and have used the district’s recreational facilities on occasion.
Peterson said he wants to see the NRDs, as well as all regulatory agencies, do a better job with outreach and education.
“Too often, rules are promulgated without sufficient input from citizens and stakeholders in the area,” he said. “As a tax-dependent body, NRDs can serve a vital role in securing the quality and quantity of groundwater while respecting the will of our taxpayers to make regulations as clear and workable as possible. As a farmer and livestock producer, I’ve been able to serve in many areas where environmental and agricultural concerns connect, and I’m proud of the role I’ve been able to play in finding common ground to reach a solution that serves both of those interests.”
Peterson said he thinks he has experience that would be beneficial to the NRD board.
“I decided to file for election to this board for a number of reasons,” he said. “First, I think I can bring a unique perspective to this position based upon my leadership experience where agricultural and environmental concerns come together. Second, I have kids that are showing interest in agriculture as a professional pursuit, as well as living in the area. For our small towns to thrive, we must do our best to create an environment that is welcoming to new ideas while improving upon practices proven to be effective and sustainable in providing food, fuel and fiber for a growing world population, while also protecting our limited resources.”
