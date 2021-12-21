About 75 people hoping to prevent demolition of the 16th Street viaduct attended a meeting of the Hastings Citizens with a Voice group Tuesday as efforts to recruit volunteer petition circulators got under way.
Addressing the assembled crowd at the C3 Hotel, Paul Dietze, the group’s president, said time is of the essence as volunteers mobilize to gather signatures for a referendum to prevent the Hastings City Council from demolishing the bridge.
“We want to get a lot of signatures in as rapid a period of time as possible,” Dietze said. “We want to try to get it done in 60 days so we’re not delaying anything.”
While the law allows six months to collect the necessary signatures, organizers hope to gather the bulk of the signatures within the first two months because of progress already made to demolish the structure.
The council voted Nov. 9, 2020, to designate the viaduct as a public safety matter due to its deterioration over time and determine that the immediate preservation of public safety is an urgent measure requiring the viaduct to be demolished. Just last week, on Dec. 13, the council voted to award a contract to United Contractors Inc. of Johnston, Iowa, for $1.3 million to demolish the viaduct.
At the beginning of the Dec. 13 meeting, council members received a letter from Coy T. Clark, a lawyer with Kearney law firm Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom and Holdbrook, on behalf of Hastings Citizens with a Voice. The letter requested the council delay entering into any agreement or approving any bid for the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct.
Nevertheless, the council went ahead that evening and awarded the contract to United Contractors — and Mayor Corey Stutte signed the contract after the meeting, as he does whenever a piece of business requires his signature after a council meeting.
City officials say the council has thoroughly examined the issue and believes the demolition is in the city’s best interests.
But Dietze believes the council could have legal problems as a result of entering into the contract after the referendum petition had been filed with the city.
No start date has been set for the demolition, but the project must be substantially completed by Sept. 1, 2022, according to bidding instructions for the demolition contract. Final completion must be accomplished by Oct. 1, 2022.
Dietze explained to the group Tuesday that the referendum only addresses stopping the demolition. It doesn’t include anything about repairing the viaduct because only a single issue can be addressed on a referendum petition.
Some in the audience asked about what would happen next if enough signatures were collected and the majority of voters approved the referendum.
Dietze said it would be up to the City Council to determine an alternative to demolition.
With four of the eight council members up for re-election in 2022, Dietze said, the group should consider putting forth candidates to run for those positions and try to change the composition of the council.
Without action from the council, an initiative petition would be needed to put repairs or other affirmative action related to the viaduct on the ballot.
In November 2020, voters narrowly rejected a ballot question that called for rebuilding the structure at a cost not to exceed $12.5 million. Members of the Hastings Citizens with a Voice group said the ballot language was confusing because of the high price tag and the use of the word “rebuild” instead of “repair.”
Willis Hunt of Hastings said he believes about 3,000 signatures will be needed on the new petition to force a special referendum election, but the group plans to get a more precise number from the Adams County Election Commissioner later.
According to Nebraska law, verified signatures from 20% of eligible voters in the city of Hastings during the 2020 general election are needed to get the referendum on a special election ballot. Signatures of just 15% of eligible voters are needed to get a referendum on the ballot for a regularly scheduled election.
Adams County’s next regular election will be the Nebraska primary in May 2022.
Hunt said he and other volunteer petition circulators are motivated to do what needs to be done to save the viaduct.
“What bothers me the most is they took from us a collector street that carried 4,000-5,000 cars per day and given us nothing in return,” he said. “They’ve taken something from us.”
