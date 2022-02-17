Petitioners presented 3,610 signatures in a referendum effort to prevent the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct Thursday at the Hastings City Building.
Chief petitioners Paul Dietze, Alton Jackson and Norman Sheets were joined by about 20 members of Hastings Citizens with a Voice to mark the milestone.
Dietze, president of the group, said their once-small group has grown to 50-70 people who meet every two weeks to continue the effort. He thanked all the volunteers for taking time to stand outside businesses or knock door-to-door and convince voters to sign the referendum petition.
“The amazing thing is we were able to get this done in 60 days,” he said.
Just over 3,000 signatures were needed to secure a special election, but Dietze said they wanted to be sure to hit the mark and gathered extra signatures in case any are found to be invalid during the verification process.
City Clerk Kim Jacobitz helped count and accepted 472 pages of signatures at about 4:15 p.m.
Next, those pages will be delivered to the Adams County Clerk’s Office for verification. Dietze believes that process will take about two weeks.
If enough valid signatures are verified, the city will be notified and preparations for a special election can start.
But the city has an option to contest whether the measure is subject to referendum or limited referendum.
In a letter City Administrator Dave Ptak sent to Dietze on Jan. 19 that was provided to the Tribune on Thursday, Ptak wrote that the city has a legal right to challenge the referendum.
“I am letting you know this so you wouldn’t be surprised if this is the direction the elected officials decide to utilize,” Ptak wrote. “Again, I want you to be aware of the possible action to be taken so there is no mention of another conspiracy theory or ambush to your group by the City. This is a legal right which the City has to challenge your petition, just like your group’s legal right was to petition. The City would simply be taking advantage of its legal right under Nebraska statute.”
According to state statute, a municipality has 40 days from the time a referendum is filed with the city clerk for signature verification to contest the matter in court.
In the meantime, Ptak said Thursday that the city will continue with the plans for demolition that have been in progress for more than a year.
City officials say the council has thoroughly examined the issue and believes the demolition is in the city’s best interests.
On Nov. 3, 2020, voters narrowly rejected a ballot proposal to rebuild the structure for a cost not to exceed $12.5 million.
The council voted Nov. 9, 2020, to designate the viaduct as a public safety matter due to its deterioration over time and declare that the immediate preservation of public safety is an urgent measure requiring the viaduct to be demolished.
After obtaining plans for demolition the viaduct, the council voted Dec. 13, 2021, to award a contract to do so. Work on the project is expected to begin in late February or early March.
The project must be substantially completed by Sept. 1, 2022, according to bidding instructions for the demolition contract. Final completion must be accomplished by Oct. 1, 2022.
Ptak said there is no plan to put the demolition on hold at this time since a contract already has been awarded.
That could change if the special election is successful.
“We will follow the outcome of any special election,” Ptak said.
