Petitioners needed just eight weeks to collect enough signatures to force — so long as the signatures are deemed valid — a special election to prevent the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct.
Alton Jackson, a member of Hastings Citizens with a Voice and one of the chief petitioners, reported during the group’s meeting Tuesday evening at the C3 Hotel that a total of 3,510 signatures have been obtained since the referendum petition drive began around Christmastime.
Willis Hunt, another member of the group, said he was impressed with the willingness of volunteers to help the cause by collecting the 3,040 valid signatures needed to secure a special election.
“I can’t thank you enough for all your hard work,” he said.
Paul Dietze, the group’s president, said organizers will double-check the signatures and plan to submit them to the city later in the week. The original goal of the group was to collect 3,500 signatures to provide a buffer in case any turn out to be invalid.
After the signatures are delivered to the city, they will be verified as belonging to registered voters who live in the city of Hastings. If a sufficient number of signatures are verified, a special election can be organized by Adams County officials.
The referendum is to reverse the Hastings City Council’s decision to demolish the viaduct.
City officials say the council has thoroughly examined the issue and believes the demolition is in the city’s best interests.
The council voted Nov. 9, 2020, to designate the viaduct as a public safety matter due to its deterioration over time and declare that the immediate preservation of public safety is an urgent measure requiring the viaduct to be demolished. The council voted Dec. 13, 2021, to award a contract to United Contractors Inc. of Johnston, Iowa, for $1.3 million to demolish the viaduct.
City officials have continued working through the demolition process, and work on the project is expected to begin in late February or early March.
The project must be substantially completed by Sept. 1, 2022, according to bidding instructions for the demolition contract. Final completion must be accomplished by Oct. 1, 2022.
If approved by voters in a special election, the referendum only would prevent the council from demolishing the viaduct. It doesn’t address the question of what to do next with the structure because a petition can only pose a single question.
In November 2020, voters narrowly rejected a ballot question to “rebuild” the structure for a cost not to exceed $12.5 million.
Hastings Citizens with a Voice members want to repair portions of the viaduct for $3.1 million as outlined in a November 2019 report from engineering firm Olsson Associates, but engineers with the firm have since told city officials that the estimate is invalid.
To influence what would be done with the viaduct, Dietze encouraged members of the group to consider running for election to the City Council. He said they would like to have someone friendly to the group run for each ward.
Marc Rowan of Hastings attended Tuesday’s meeting. He filed Feb. 11 for a council seat to represent Ward 3.
Christopher Maunder of Hastings said he is considering a run for the Ward 4 seat. He was on the ballot for the job in 2018, but didn’t advance past the primary election.
Dietze said it’s important to have people on the council who are willing to question city officials and stand up for what they believe to be right. He said the group will continue to support any candidates willing to run and will plan to continue watching the council’s plans for the city.
“Hastings Citizens with a Voice is not going away,” he said. “We will continue to serve.”
