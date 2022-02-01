Petitioners have collected more than 2,400 signatures so far in the effort to prevent the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct, members of Hastings Citizens with a Voice reported Tuesday evening.
Organizers collected pages of signatures during a meeting at the C3 Hotel.
Alton Jackson, one of the chief petitioners, said he had tallied 2,131 signatures at his office before the meeting. Adding the signatures brought in by volunteer circulators on Tuesday brought the total to 2,411, not including partially filled sheets some in the audience kept to complete.
Paul Dietze, the group’s president, congratulated the group for the efforts so far.
“That’s amazing that in one month, we’ve gotten 2,411 signatures,” he said.
The group’s goal is to collect the 3,004 signatures needed to secure a special election on the issue within 60 days. Dietze said the group would like to collect 3,500 signatures in case some of them turn out to be invalid.
Tuesday’s meeting marked six weeks since the group of volunteers started the effort to collect the necessary signatures.
Moving forward, the group plans to increase visibility of the issue by contacting radio and television stations, along with information sent out through social media.
Dietze said the group has to reach out to young people to show the importance of saving the viaduct.
Members in the group believe the repairs would cost less than the cost of tearing down the viaduct, though every estimate provided to the city has exceeded that cost.
While city leaders say the viaduct has exceeded its life expectancy, members in the audience pointed to the 138-year-old Brooklyn Bridge in New York City and believe incremental repairs are all that’s needed to keep the 16th Street viaduct open.
Willis Hunt of Hastings suggested the city hold a town hall meeting similar to recent public discussions held by the members of the Adams Central Board of Education.
Dietze said he welcomes an open dialogue with the city.
The referendum is to prevent the Hastings City Council from demolishing the bridge.
City officials say the council has thoroughly examined the issue and believe the demolition is in the city’s best interests.
The council voted Nov. 9, 2020, to designate the viaduct as a public safety matter due to its deterioration over time and that the immediate preservation of public safety is an urgent measure requiring the viaduct to be demolished.
The council voted Dec. 13, 2021, to award a contract to United Contractors Inc. of Johnston, Iowa, for $1,316,473 to demolish the viaduct.
Lee Vrooman, city director of engineering, previously wrote in an email to the Hastings Tribune that the city is working through the paperwork with the Union Pacific Railroad to continue with plans for demolition. Work on the project is expected to begin in late February or early March.
The project must be substantially completed by Sept. 1, 2022, according to bidding instructions for the demolition contract. Final completion must be accomplished by Oct. 1, 2022.
The Hastings Citizens with a Voice referendum petition includes the same wording as a previous petition from the group, from January 2020, stating “the purpose of this referendum is to reverse the city council’s decision to demolish the old 281 viaduct.” The only difference is the new petition was filed for a special election instead of at the next regularly scheduled election.
The original petition had been filed to reverse the council’s Dec. 9, 2019, decision to raze the viaduct. Petitioners collected nearly 3,000 signatures on that petition and turned them over to the city, but those signatures were not verified because city officials agreed to rescind the demolition resolution.
If enough signatures are collected, the public would have a second opportunity to vote on the issue. A special election would be held to determine whether the viaduct could be demolished.
The referendum only would prevent the council from demolishing the viaduct. It doesn’t address the question of what to do with the structure because a petition can only pose a single question.
Voters narrowly rejected a vote to rebuild the structure for a cost not to exceed $12.5 million in November 2020. Members of Hastings Citizens with a Voice said the ballot language was confusing because of the high price tag and the use of the word “rebuild” instead of “repair.”
The group wants to repair portions of the viaduct for $3.1 million as outlined in a November 2019 report from engineering firm Olsson Associates, but engineers with that firm have since told city officials that the estimate is invalid.
