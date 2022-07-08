CLAY CENTER — Little ones brought cows, goats and even family pets into the arena for the Rainbow Classic Pet Show Thursday at the 2022 Clay County Fair.
While she’s not yet old enough to join the 4-H program, 5-year-old Anna Haag of Sutton showed her pet goat named Sparkles during the event at the Clay County Fairgrounds.
Anna wasn’t quite able to maneuver the animal on her own, so her father, John, helped lead the goat around the arena before guiding the goat before the veteran 4-H students who served as judges for the event.
It was the second year Anna showed at the Rainbow Classic. Her mother, Julie, said can’t wait to don the iconic four-leaf clover shirt that means she is a part of the 4-H program.
Julie’s family grew up in the program themselves and understand the learning experience it offers youth. She said it teaches the kids the responsibility of caring for animals, taking pride in their work and speaking to judges.
“We grew up showing cattle and horses,” she said. “We’ll definitely instill the 4-H spirit in them.”
The Rainbow Classic is a show for pre-4-H livestock exhibitors. It gives young competitors a chance to develop showman skills with their animals even though they aren’t yet old enough to be in 4-H.
Instead of a judge, two youth chosen as outstanding 4-H’er of the year stood in to ask questions of the participants as a way to offer the full experience without the pressure of being judged.
This year, those youth included Rachel Brhemel of Fairfield and Abigail Ochsner of rural Sutton. They took turns interviewing the children about their animals’ names, eating habits and more.
“I enjoy working with them and encouraging them,” Brhemel said. “It’s great seeing them grow up year after year.”
As the fair celebrates its 150th anniversary, Brhemel said she’s glad to be a part of the celebration. The fair started Wednesday and continues through Saturday.
“It’s cool that the Clay County Fair is 150,” she said. “We’re going through a historical moment.”
Abigail Ochsner of rural Sutton said the fair provides a friendly environment for she and her friends in the program.
Though technically competitors, she said youth in the program tend to help one another out and offer tips when they can.
“I enjoy seeing the other kids getting to work with the animals,” Ochsner said.
Erin Zoucha of Sutton said it’s important to get children interested in agriculture and livestock. Her 7-year-old daughter, Brystol, showed Ruby, her 4-year-old golden retriever, during the event.
So far, it’s working for Brystol, who loves riding horses and being around livestock.
“We’re so many generations away from the farm,” Erin said. “We need to get back to the roots of small town America.”
